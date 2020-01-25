How to watch NHL All-Star Game today: time, TV channel, stories

The Metropolitan Division All-Stars seek to keep their 3-on-3 tournament crown when the best in the league take the ice for the NHL 2020 All-Star Game on January 25 at the St. Louis Business Center.

Last year, the Metro team defeated Central 10-5 in the final of the All-Star game and Sidney Crosby won the event MVP award. It will no longer be available for MVP, but other stars of the Metropolitan Division (such as Mat Barzal of the New York Islanders) will take over.

Some eyes will be diverted into a controversy within the division over the Pacific team: in the wake of the uproar of Zack Kassian-Matthew Tkachuk, Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl told reporters he would "probably leave the ice,quot; if he has You play with Tkachuk during the All-Star game. Tkachuk, meanwhile, just said he hopes to play with his talented rivals in Draisaitl and McDavid, and Pacific Division coach Rick Tocchet (Arizona Coyotes) said he will stay away from the problem the best you can

NHL ENERGY CLASSIFICATIONS: St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals on top at the All-Star break

All-Star games also mean famous guests full of stars. Each division team has its own honorary celebrity captain this year, which includes a couple of well-known Blues fans: actress Jenna Fischer (Atlantic), actor Jon Hamm (Metropolitan), St. Louis Blues legend Brett Hull ( Central) and Wayne Gretzky (Pacific)

Here is how to watch the NHL Star Game on Saturday:

What TV channel is the NHL All-Star 2020 game on?

U.S: NBC Sports

Canada: CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS

NHL All-Star Game: What time does it start?

Date: Saturday, January 25

Time: 8 p.m. ET

What are the lists for the NHL All-Star 2020 Game?

Atlantic Division

Pos. Name Equipment Appearance F David Pastrnak Boston Bruins 2nd F Tyler Bertuzzi Detroit Red Wings First F Anthony Duclair Ottawa Senators First F Jack eichel Buffalo Sabers 3rd F Jonathan Huberdeau Florida Panthers First F Mitchell Marner Toronto maple leaves First F Brady Tkachuk Ottawa Senators First re Victor Hedman Tampa Bay Lightning 3rd re Shea weber Montreal Canadians 7th Sun Frederik Andersen Toronto maple leaves First Sun Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay Lightning 3rd

Metropolitan Division

Pos. Name Equipment Appearance re Kris Letang Pittsburgh Penguins 6th F Mathew Barzal New York Islanders 2nd F Nico Hischier New Jersey Devils First F Travis Konecny Philadelphia Flyers First F T.J. Oshie Washington Capitals First F Chris Kreider New York Rangers First re John carlson Washington Capitals 2nd re Seth jones Columbus Blue Jackets 3rd re Jaccob Slavin Carolina hurricanes First Sun Braden Holtby Washington Capitals 5th Sun Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh Penguins First

Central division

Pos. Name Equipment Appearance F Nathan MacKinnon Colorado Avalanche 4th F Patrick Kane Chicago Blackhawks Nineth F Ryan O & # 39; Reilly St. Louis Blues 3rd F David Perron St. Louis Blues First F Mark Scheifele Winnipeg jets 2nd F Tyler Seguin Dallas Stars 6th F Eric Staal Minnesota Wild 6th re Roman Josi Nashville predators 3rd re Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis Blues 2nd Sun Jordan Binnington St. Louis Blues First Sun Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg jets 2nd

Pacific Division

Pos. Name Equipment Appearance F Connor McDavid Edmonton Oilers 4th F Leon Draisaitl Edmonton Oilers 2nd F Thomas Hertl San José Sharks First F Anze Kopitar Los Angeles Kings 5th F Max Pacioretty Vegas Golden Knights First F Elias Pettersson Vancouver Canucks 2nd F Matthew Tkachuk Calgary Flames First re Mark Giordano Calgary Flames 3rd re Quinn Hughes Vancouver Canucks First Sun Jacob Markstrom Vancouver Canucks First Sun David Rittich Calgary Flames First

What is the NHL All-Star 2020 game calendar?

The teams of each division will face each other in a two-round 3-on-3 tournament consisting of 20-minute games. The two teams of the Eastern Conference (Atlantic and Metropolitan) will face first, while the teams of the Western Conference (Central and Pacific) will face each other in the second game. The teams will change the ends at the 10-minute mark of each game, and any game of a draw after 20 minutes will be decided by shootings.

The winners of each game will face for the title and $ 1 million in prizes.