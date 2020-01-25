How to watch NHL All-Star Game today: time, TV channel, stories

The Metropolitan Division All-Stars seek to keep their 3-on-3 tournament crown when the best in the league take the ice for the NHL 2020 All-Star Game on January 25 at the St. Louis Business Center.
Last year, the Metro team defeated Central 10-5 in the final of the All-Star game and Sidney Crosby won the event MVP award. It will no longer be available for MVP, but other stars of the Metropolitan Division (such as Mat Barzal of the New York Islanders) will take over.
Some eyes will be diverted into a controversy within the division over the Pacific team: in the wake of the uproar of Zack Kassian-Matthew Tkachuk, Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl told reporters he would "probably leave the ice,quot; if he has You play with Tkachuk during the All-Star game. Tkachuk, meanwhile, just said he hopes to play with his talented rivals in Draisaitl and McDavid, and Pacific Division coach Rick Tocchet (Arizona Coyotes) said he will stay away from the problem the best you can
NHL ENERGY CLASSIFICATIONS: St. Louis Blues, Washington Capitals on top at the All-Star break
All-Star games also mean famous guests full of stars. Each division team has its own honorary celebrity captain this year, which includes a couple of well-known Blues fans: actress Jenna Fischer (Atlantic), actor Jon Hamm (Metropolitan), St. Louis Blues legend Brett Hull ( Central) and Wayne Gretzky (Pacific)
Here is how to watch the NHL Star Game on Saturday:
What TV channel is the NHL All-Star 2020 game on?
U.S: NBC Sports
Canada: CBC, Sportsnet and TVAS
NHL All-Star Game: What time does it start?
Date: Saturday, January 25
Time: 8 p.m. ET
What are the lists for the NHL All-Star 2020 Game?
Atlantic Division
|Pos.
|Name
|Equipment
|Appearance
|F
|David Pastrnak
|Boston Bruins
|2nd
|F
|Tyler Bertuzzi
|Detroit Red Wings
|First
|F
|Anthony Duclair
|Ottawa Senators
|First
|F
|Jack eichel
|Buffalo Sabers
|3rd
|F
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida Panthers
|First
|F
|Mitchell Marner
|Toronto maple leaves
|First
|F
|Brady Tkachuk
|Ottawa Senators
|First
|re
|Victor Hedman
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|3rd
|re
|Shea weber
|Montreal Canadians
|7th
|Sun
|Frederik Andersen
|Toronto maple leaves
|First
|Sun
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay Lightning
|3rd
Metropolitan Division
|Pos.
|Name
|Equipment
|Appearance
|re
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|6th
|F
|Mathew Barzal
|New York Islanders
|2nd
|F
|Nico Hischier
|New Jersey Devils
|First
|F
|Travis Konecny
|Philadelphia Flyers
|First
|F
|T.J. Oshie
|Washington Capitals
|First
|F
|Chris Kreider
|New York Rangers
|First
|re
|John carlson
|Washington Capitals
|2nd
|re
|Seth jones
|Columbus Blue Jackets
|3rd
|re
|Jaccob Slavin
|Carolina hurricanes
|First
|Sun
|Braden Holtby
|Washington Capitals
|5th
|Sun
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh Penguins
|First
Central division
|Pos.
|Name
|Equipment
|Appearance
|F
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado Avalanche
|4th
|F
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago Blackhawks
|Nineth
|F
|Ryan O & # 39; Reilly
|St. Louis Blues
|3rd
|F
|David Perron
|St. Louis Blues
|First
|F
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg jets
|2nd
|F
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas Stars
|6th
|F
|Eric Staal
|Minnesota Wild
|6th
|re
|Roman Josi
|Nashville predators
|3rd
|re
|Alex Pietrangelo
|St. Louis Blues
|2nd
|Sun
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis Blues
|First
|Sun
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg jets
|2nd
Pacific Division
|Pos.
|Name
|Equipment
|Appearance
|F
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton Oilers
|4th
|F
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton Oilers
|2nd
|F
|Thomas Hertl
|San José Sharks
|First
|F
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles Kings
|5th
|F
|Max Pacioretty
|Vegas Golden Knights
|First
|F
|Elias Pettersson
|Vancouver Canucks
|2nd
|F
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary Flames
|First
|re
|Mark Giordano
|Calgary Flames
|3rd
|re
|Quinn Hughes
|Vancouver Canucks
|First
|Sun
|Jacob Markstrom
|Vancouver Canucks
|First
|Sun
|David Rittich
|Calgary Flames
|First
What is the NHL All-Star 2020 game calendar?
The teams of each division will face each other in a two-round 3-on-3 tournament consisting of 20-minute games. The two teams of the Eastern Conference (Atlantic and Metropolitan) will face first, while the teams of the Western Conference (Central and Pacific) will face each other in the second game. The teams will change the ends at the 10-minute mark of each game, and any game of a draw after 20 minutes will be decided by shootings.
The winners of each game will face for the title and $ 1 million in prizes.
|Game
|Home
|Visitor
|one
|Atlantic Division
|Metropolitan Division
|two
|Central division
|Pacific Division
