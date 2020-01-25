Highlights and highlights of League One: Ipswich goes up | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd9cebbbc7ec6d1d9e6e2a2fe65301fc211% %MINIFYHTMLd9cebbbc7ec6d1d9e6e2a2fe65301fc212%







Luke Woolfenden's blow just before the halftime beep sent Ipswich to the top of the Sky Bet League One after his 1-0 victory over Lincoln.

%MINIFYHTMLd9cebbbc7ec6d1d9e6e2a2fe65301fc213% %MINIFYHTMLd9cebbbc7ec6d1d9e6e2a2fe65301fc214%

With Rotherham losing 2-1 in Peterborough The victory allowed them to beat the Millers, who received Town on Tuesday.

Rochdale exceeded one more point of the relegation zone with a 2-2 draw against Gillingham

1:12 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Ipswich and Lincoln Highlights of the Sky Bet League One game between Ipswich and Lincoln

Ian Henderson's kick put Dale forward, but they needed a Stephen Dooley equalizer in the 68th minute after Jordan Roberts' brace had changed the game. The result moved Dale seven points above the last three.

Rig they didn't win five home wins in a row, as they had a 1-1 draw for Accrington in a competitive match at the Pirelli stadium.

In a game that took a while to get going, it was Stanley who made the Brewers pay for a slow start when they took the lead after a quarter of an hour, Dion Charles went home after a routine ball in the Burton was not treated. .

Super 6: Magic of the Cup? FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season in the FA Cup round on Saturday.

It still took Albion a while to get going after a 10-day break, but they were level after half an hour, John Brayford headed Oliver Sarkic's corner inside the far post for his first league goal of the campaign.

Wooden fleet goalkeeper Alex Cairns saved a penalty 87 minutes from Jonson Clarke-Harris to win his team a goalless draw with Bristol Rovers in the memorial stadium.