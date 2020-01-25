High tensions in Baghdad while police fire tear gas and live bullets | News

%MINIFYHTMLd29408a4f5d22c0398bd3a51e7bef39111% %MINIFYHTMLd29408a4f5d22c0398bd3a51e7bef39112%

Baghdad, Iraq – Security forces have approached Tahrir Square in Baghdad, tThe main anti-government protest camp in Iraq & # 39;s capital, reopen several roads that were previously closed by protesters demanding reforms and a reform of the country's political system.

Around noon, local time on Saturday, security forces launched tear gas and live bullets in Khilani Square, a few hundred meters from Tahrir Square, doctors said. According to several witnesses and doctors, riot police also set fire to several protest stores on the nearby Sinak Bridge, sending a column of thick black smoke to the sky.

There were no official reports of victims, although doctors confirmed that several protesters were injured.

"I just arrived at Tahrir Square with my friends and everyone tells us to come back because the situation is getting dangerous," said Qamar Imad, a 17-year-old girl at Al Jazeera. "But we will not leave Tahrir because it is ours. The sound of bullets will only strengthen our determination."

Al-Sadr Rally

The events came after people who believed themselves to be supporters of the powerful Shiite leader Moqtada al-Sadr began packing their tents and sitting in the center of Baghdad.

Al-Sadr, who was behind a mass protest on Friday in a different area of ​​the capital, calling for the departure of US troops from Iraq, issued a statement on Twitter expressing his "disappointment,quot; in anti-government protesters who had accused his demonstration . of being pro-governmental.

"From now on I will not interfere in the affairs of these (anti-government) protesters either negatively or positively," al-Sadr said, who also heads the largest block in Parliament.

Many observers saw their initial support for the anti-government protest movement, which has been calling for the elimination of the ruling elite from Iraq since October, as a way to protect protesters from pro-Iran militias.

Some protesters in Tahrir Square attributed Saturday’s violence to al-Sadr’s decision to no longer participate in the protest movement.

However, an al-Sadr supporter refuted this, saying that although some of the Shia leader's supporters had left Tahrir, most of his followers were still present.

"Al-Sadr did not order us in his statement to withdraw from the protests," Durgham Hamid, a 24-year-old law student, told Al Jazeera. "He was simply expressing his disappointment for those in Tahrir Square who have been criticizing him and his motives," Hamid added.

"We are still here in the sit-ins, and we will not leave until our demands are met, contrary to what other protesters have been saying," he continued. "We are a people and we are united together."

High tensions

Separately, a statement from the Baghdad Operations Command said that the key squares and roads that had previously been a focal point for protesters were reopened for vehicle access.

The vital Mohammed al-Qasim road, Tayaran square and al-Nidhal street were reopened, in addition to the Ahrar Bridge, which had been partly occupied by protesters in a clash with security forces.

However, protesters continue to occupy the Jumhuriya and Sinak bridges, which lead to the heavily fortified green zone.

Meanwhile, tensions in Tahrir Square remained high, and people responded in different ways: a man with his eyes closed was synchronizing his lips with a nationalist song that resonated from his shop, just like a group of men carrying a box full of molotov. the cocktails passed by him. At one end of the square, a group of doctors huddled together, keeping a wary look in the direction of Khilani, while next to them, a young teenager was busy cutting potatoes from an industrial-sized bag.

"We don't know if they will attack us within an hour or night or morning," said one protester, as he left his shop wearing a bulletproof vest and buckling his helmet. "But we will overcome them, inshallah."

Medical and police sources said two protesters were killed Friday night in downtown Baghdad: One was shot from a live projectile in the neck and the other was hit by a military-grade tear gas canister. At least 25 other protesters were injured.

In the southern city of Basra, riot police set fire to a protest camp in the central square shortly after midnight on Saturday.