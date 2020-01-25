Glenn Greenwald in Bolsonaro's Brazil: "I shoot a lot of his primal anger,quot;

RIO DE JANEIRO – Reading through pirated messages from Brazilian prosecutors and judges, Glenn Greenwald knew he had a great success story.
Mr. Greenwald, an American journalist, thought he was well equipped to withstand the recoil. After all, he played a central role in exposing the secret intelligence programs leaked by Edward Snowden, the national security contractor, five years ago.
"I assumed it was going to be very similar to Snowden's story," Greenwald said. "I will know how to do this."
He underestimated him a lot.
The cell phone messages sent shock waves across Brazil when the news organization Mr. Greenwald, co-founder, The Intercept Brazil, wrote about them last year, raising doubts about the justice of the vast corruption investigation that shook the country and finally helped pave the way for the election of the far-right president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.
This week, Brazilian prosecutors He accused Mr. Greenwald of cybercrime for his role in digging up the messages, accusing him of not only spreading the information, but of participating in a "criminal organization,quot; that hacked the cell phones of several prosecutors and other public officials.
The criminal case against Greenwald, 52, quickly triggered alarms about press freedoms in the largest nation in Latin America during the Bolsonaro era.
The militant Brazilian leader often dismisses critical coverage as "fake news," and under his direction, government ministries last year canceled their subscriptions to the country's largest newspaper, Folha de São Paulo. The president recently told a journalist "shut your mouth,quot; and make fun of another saying he had a "terribly homosexual face,quot;.
Mr. Bolsonaro's office declined to say whether the president or his assistants were asked about the decision to accuse Mr. Greenwald. But politicians, lawyers and human rights groups call the case a worrying development at a time when the Bolsonaro administration has raised the alarm by attacking other constitutional protections, including the territorial rights of indigenous peoples and the application of regulations. environmental.
"Prohibiting the duty to inform is a cultural setback," Supreme Court judge Marco Aurelio Mello said in an interview. "I can't conceive of a journalist being punished by the judiciary."
Prosecutors say Mr. Greenwald played a "clear role in facilitating the commission of a crime,quot; by encouraging hackers to delete files to cover their tracks. He was also accused of communicating with hackers while actively monitoring private chats on Telegram, a messaging application.
Six other people were also charged, including four who were arrested last year. Mr. Greenwald replies that he was meticulous in dealing with sources to avoid breaking the law.
Despite the charges against him, Greenwald seems delighted to find himself again at the center of a bitter political debate, this time in the country he moved to in 2005. after falling in love with a man he met on the beach.
During his early years in Brazil, Mr. Greenwald wrote little about his adopted country, focusing more on US policy and technology issues. But in 2016, when Bolsonaro began to express interest in running for president, Greenwald co-founded The Intercept Brasil, an online news site created to inject a contradictory voice into the country's media landscape.
In the years that followed, the site paid special attention to Mr. Bolsonaro, with whom Mr. Greenwald has been exchanging insults for years.
In September 2017, Greenwald called Bolsonaro, who was then a congressman, a "fascist cretin,quot; on Twitter. Mr. Bolsonaro replied to the journalist with a raw reference to anal sex: "Do you burn the donut?"
Shortly after Greenwald and his colleagues at The Intercept Brazil began publishing articles about pirated phone messages in June, Bolsonaro made clear his dissatisfaction by suggesting that Greenwald could end up in jail.
The articles blurred the image of the most popular member of Bolsonaro's cabinet, Justice Minister Sergio Moro. The leaked messages showed that Moro, a former federal judge, provided strategic guidance to prosecutors while they tried former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for corruption and money laundering. Under Brazilian law, judges must be impartial arbitrators.
That revelation called into question the legitimacy of Bolsonaro's victory, because Da Silva's conviction disqualified him to run for president in 2018 at a time when he led the polls.
Intercept Brazil has been ardently critical of Mr. Bolsonaro's presidency from the beginning, which has made the journalist a hero for many on the left and an enemy for many on the right. The president's supporters believe that the cross tone of Mr. Greenwald's work is especially irritating.
That exasperation was exhibited last November when Augusto Nunes, a conservative columnist for a magazine, who was training with Mr. Greenwald on a live radio show, He hit the American journalist. When a video of the confrontation went viral on social media, many supporters of the president lamented that Mr. Nunes had failed to strike a solid blow.
Greenwald and her husband, David Miranda, a socialist congressman, have become one of the loudest opposition voices in the Bolsonaro era.
"I think I unleashed much of his primitive anger," Greenwald said, referring to Brazilians who support the president. "They see me as someone who deserves to be punished."
Shortly after the first articles were published based on cell phone messages, Mr. Greenwald and Mr. Miranda began receiving death threats, including some that mentioned their 8 and 10 year old children. Greenwald said he considered Bolsonaro a serious threat to democracy.
"I think this movement believes in repression and government through intimidation and fear, rather than persuasion and debate," Greenwald said, referring to the president and his supporters. "One of the things you have to do, if that is your vision, is to scare your political opponents, scare them credibly."
The decision to accuse Mr. Greenwald has been widely criticized by legal experts, press freedom groups and even some conservative politicians in Brazil. Rodrigo Maia, the center's right-wing spokesman issued a strong reprimand, calling the case a "threat to press freedom."
"Without a free press there is no democracy," Maia added.
Criminal law experts say they believe the case against Mr. Greenwald is likely to be dismissed soon, arguing that there is no credible evidence in the 95-page complaint involving Mr. Greenwald in criminal conduct.
The prosecutor who presented the case, Wellington Divino de Oliveira, surprised the legal community last month by accusing Felipe Santa Cruz, the head of the Brazilian bar association, of defamation. That criminal complaint was based on critical comments Mr. Santa Cruz had made about Mr. Moro, the justice minister. A federal judge dismissed the case earlier this month and described it as unfounded.
Under Brazil's legal system, charges against Mr. Greenwald must be accepted by a federal judge to formally become a criminal defendant. Mr. Greenwald's lawyers presented a report to the judge on Wednesday that will handle the case, urging him to dismiss it.
Luiz Gustavo Grandinetti Carvalho, a former prosecutor who teaches criminal law at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, said he expected the charges to be dismissed.
"The case against Glenn is a case of death announced, which means that the death of the complaint is planned," he said. "Protecting sources is a constitutional right that we have in Brazil."
Greenwald said the recent turmoil has affected his mental health. He and Mr. Miranda now leave their home only in armored vehicles, protected by armed bodyguards. The couple has struggled with how much to tell their children, whom they adopted from an orphanage.
"We have told you that the nature of our work means that there are many people who do not like us," Greenwald said. "Talking with them about these dangers is difficult."
Still, Mr. Greenwald said he felt "well positioned to face a battle like this."
"It is very gratifying to wake up and feel that you are doing something very useful for a country you love," he said.
