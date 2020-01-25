Glenn Greenwald in Bolsonaro's Brazil: "I shoot a lot of his primal anger,quot;

RIO DE JANEIRO – Reading through pirated messages from Brazilian prosecutors and judges, Glenn Greenwald knew he had a great success story.

Mr. Greenwald, an American journalist, thought he was well equipped to withstand the recoil. After all, he played a central role in exposing the secret intelligence programs leaked by Edward Snowden, the national security contractor, five years ago.

"I assumed it was going to be very similar to Snowden's story," Greenwald said. "I will know how to do this."

He underestimated him a lot.

The cell phone messages sent shock waves across Brazil when the news organization Mr. Greenwald, co-founder, The Intercept Brazil, wrote about them last year, raising doubts about the justice of the vast corruption investigation that shook the country and finally helped pave the way for the election of the far-right president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro.