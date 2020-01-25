Gervonta separates from Yaya, they are erased and stop following

%MINIFYHTML56f8d3b75b7b76f3e2b8c14972b8abcd11% %MINIFYHTML56f8d3b75b7b76f3e2b8c14972b8abcd12%

Gervonta Davis's relationship with her new flame Yaya, who turns out to be her mentor Floyd Mayweather, Jr.'s ex-girlfriend, has apparently died out after only months of romance.

Gervonta DavisThe romance with his new flame Yaya did not last long. Just a little more than a week after going public on Instagram, the WBA champion stopped following Yaya and deleted her photo from her page. Also missing in their social networks.

While showing his white Lamborghini, the 25-year-old boxer nicknamed Tank wrote a legend: "I'm turnt … I don't want the bish that burned!"

Gervonta and Yaya first caused rumors of romance in October 2019 when they were seen at the same party. Despite their refusal, they were trapped in the same events in the following months. They were even handcuffed together during a confrontation with the law on January 8.

After months of being shy, the couple finally posted a photo together on January 16. They sat on the court watching a basketball game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

However, their relationship was criticized due to their past relationship with their mentor. Floyd Mayweather, Jr., but did not flinch. "She is mine now b *** h … problem?" he applauded one of his enemies while confirming their relationship.

When another compared them to MoneyBagg Yo and his own girlfriend Ari Fletcher who turned out to be Gervonta's ex, the boxer replied: "I am now richer." Ari responded to her former boyfriend by making it clear that she is not dating MoneyBagg because of her wealth, "A dollar has not gone, bring me back and not a dollar has gone to heal your heart. Now stop before you go to there, I leave you enough clown. "