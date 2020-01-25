George Takei criticizes the new Donald Trump Space Force logo for copying the Star Trek logo!

%MINIFYHTMLdf65ced2a98547063b15ab28dc9dfb8311% %MINIFYHTMLdf65ced2a98547063b15ab28dc9dfb8312%

The president has revealed the official logo of his generally mocked Space Force and now, there are even more reasons for people to beat him and make fun of him! After Donald Trump unveiled the graphic for the show, many Star Trek fans reacted negatively, but George Takei himself shaded Donald on how similar it is to the Starfleet Command logo to the point that would you like & # 39; royalties & # 39; for him!

It seems that Trump and those who worked on the symbol could be big fans of Star Trek!

Judging by how similar the two logos are, it is hard to believe otherwise!

%MINIFYHTMLdf65ced2a98547063b15ab28dc9dfb8313% %MINIFYHTMLdf65ced2a98547063b15ab28dc9dfb8314%

Just by looking at it for a second, anyone can say that he is very inspired by the Starfleet Command of the science fiction program of the beloved 1960s.

The image was shared on the social media platform chosen by Trump, Twitter and, along with it, wrote: “ After consulting with all our Great Military Leaders, with designers and others, I am pleased to present the Space Force logo of the United States, the sixth branch of our magnificent military!

There is nothing sacred anymore. pic.twitter.com/ubyy4OIZrp – George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 24, 2020

Now, Mr. Sulu of Star Trek, played by George Takei, wants money!

The actor turned to social networks to share an image that presented the two logos side by side and next, he wrote: "There is nothing sacred anymore."

& # 39; Ahem. We are waiting for some royalties from this … "he wrote in a second tweet.

And that was not all! The 82-year-old woman also threw some shadow at Donald's wife, Melania, by saying that she must have been the one who "copied, I mean, designed her."

Of course, you may know that he was referring to the fact that the current First Lady was previously accused of plagiarizing the speech of former FLOTUS Michelle Obama.

Ad

What do you think of the Space Force logo?



Post views:

0 0