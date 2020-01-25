General of El Salvador admits that the army carried out the massacre of El Mozote | El Salvador News

%MINIFYHTMLadb11c1d65d8e71b66362aa32d0e176011% %MINIFYHTMLadb11c1d65d8e71b66362aa32d0e176012%

A retired Salvadoran general has recognized for the first time that the armed forces were responsible for a notorious massacre in 1981 of nearly 1,000 people during the country's civil war.

Juan Rafael Bustillo, former commander of the Air Force, told a court on friday that The elite of the Atlacatl Battalion, trained by the United States, carried out the El Mozote massacre in eastern El Salvador in which unarmed villagers, most of them women and children, were killed.

According to a United Nations report, soldiers tortured and executed almost 1,000 residents of El Mozote and surrounding villages in the department of Morazán, 180 kilometers (112 miles) northeast of San Salvador, while searching for rebel fighters in December 1981 .

At a court hearing in the eastern city of San Francisco Gotera in Morazán, Bustillo declared that he had not participated in the operation that, according to him, was carried out at the behest of Colonel Domingo Monterrosa, commander of the dreaded Atlacatl Battalion.

"The war sometimes gives rise to something in the minds of people that does not attribute any value to the lives of others. I think it was on their initiative (that of Monterrosa)," Bustillo said.

"That is my reasoning, it was on his initiative that he gave the order to kill the people of El Mozote and the other surrounding cantons," said the retired general to court.

"I almost feel it was a moment, an instance of madness on the part of Colonel Monterrosa for having committed that crime, because it was a crime."

A dress found at an exhumation site is photographed in the town of El Mozote, Meanguera (File: José Cabezas / Reuters)

Monterrosa, a highly regarded officer at the time, died in 1984 during a helicopter explosion in the east of the country.

The civil war of 1980-1992, which confronted leftist rebel groups against the US-backed Salvadoran army, killed approximately 75,000 people and left 8,000 more missing.

In 2016, a judge ordered the reopening of the El Mozote massacre case. Sixteen military officers, including former Defense Minister Guillermo Garcia, are being tried for the murders.

Representatives of the victims praised Bustillo's testimony.

"General Bustillo has confirmed many of the excesses demonstrated by the evidence and that were denounced by the victims," ​​David Morales, one of the victims' lawyers, told reporters.