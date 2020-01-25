Gantz, the electoral rival of Netanyahu, will meet with Trump in a peace plan | Israel News

%MINIFYHTML360e78bb981bd3f3cde2f5221d98c76e11% %MINIFYHTML360e78bb981bd3f3cde2f5221d98c76e12%

Israeli centrist party leader Benny Gantz said he accepted an invitation on Monday to meet with US President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss a peace plan for the Middle East.

Gantz is the main electoral rival of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who also travels to Washington to meet with Trump.

But Palestinian leaders have warned that no agreement can work without them on board.

Plus:

Trump invited both Israeli leaders to hear details of the White House peace plan, which was delayed long before the Israeli elections in March, the third in less than a year.

Israeli political analysts saw the US invitation as a pre-election boost to Netanyahu, Trump's right ally. Gantz's assistance had been in doubt, but he decided to go.

"These are fateful times for both the borders and the character of Israel, as for its democratic fabric," Gantz said in transmitted statements.

"The peace plan devised by President Trump will go down in history as a significant milestone that marks the way for different actors in the Middle East to finally move towards a historic and regional agreement," Gantz added.

Netanyahu also issued a statement on Saturday calling the Trump initiative a "once in a lifetime,quot; opportunity.

Political aspect

The launch of Trump's plan to end the decades-long conflict between Israel and the Palestinians has been delayed numerous times in the past two years.

The political aspects of the initiative have been closely guarded. Only economic proposals have been submitted, including a $ 50 billion investment plan presented by Trump adviser Jared Kushner.

A source familiar with the peace team's thinking said that bringing both Netanyahu and Gantz in the details aims to deactivate any suggestion that Trump might be favoring one Israeli candidate over another.

The peace talks between Israelis and Palestinians collapsed in 2014 and the Palestinians have declared that Trump's proposal is dead in the water even before its publication.

On Friday, Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said there had been no communication with the Trump administration and that a peace agreement could not be implemented without the approval of the Palestinian people and the Palestinian leadership.

Abbas accused Washington of pro-Israel bias and said he can no longer be considered an honest mediator. This followed a series of Trump decisions that delighted Israel but dismayed and angered the Palestinians.

These included recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, followed by moving the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and cutting hundreds of millions of dollars in humanitarian aid for the Palestinians.