Gabrielle Union responds to Terry Crews for saying there was no racism in the US talent pool!

After Terry Crews denied hearing any racist comments while on the AGT set, Gabrielle Union is responding! Not only that, but the former member of the panel of judges also accused him of telling lies that "no one disputed."

Turns out Gabrielle couldn't help but applaud after Terry said she never witnessed any racism on the set while they worked together on America's Got Talent.

Terry, who is currently presenting the talent show, defended him during an interview on Today, which caused Gabrielle, to whom her contract was not renewed, to respond.

While his name never left him, it is clear in his post who he was talking about.

As you know, this occurs after they supposedly fired Gabrielle from the program for denouncing the manifest racism behind the cameras.

Then, yesterday, a fan sent the star a lot of "love and support,quot; and, in response, Gabrielle wrote: "Thank you! Cuz glllllll telling The truth is, want to change and have MULTIPLE witnesses who came forward to let you know EVERYONE who didn't lie or exaggerated, really exposes those who will throw you under the bus, quickly forgetting who approached HIS truth.

In a follow-up tweet, he also noted that he had generally kept quiet about the controversy in the middle of the investigation.

But after what Terry did, obviously she was also ready to break her silence!

‘Maaaaaan … We all agreed to let this investigation be completed before speaking, but if we do this … ohhhhh baby let's go aaaaaaaaaaaaaaa Why would someone go happily to television and lie? NO ONE disputed … But we already know that, "he wrote, referring to his interview, once again.

In case you haven't seen it yet, Terry said in part that while he can't say anything about the supposed sexism on the set since he's not a woman, he insisted that racism ‘was never my experience. In fact, it was the most diverse place I've been in my 20 years of entertainment. "



