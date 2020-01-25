From licking donuts to smuggling illegal drugs, these are arrests of ridiculous celebrities

%MINIFYHTML52e9d02fc7607e37389cf457f8cf7a3d11% %MINIFYHTML52e9d02fc7607e37389cf457f8cf7a3d12%

Also one of the rarest arrests of celebrities was when a star was caught doing a lewd action in a public place, while others had problems with the law after trying to impersonate someone they are not.

Celebrities who rub against the law is not unusual. Some made headlines for being arrested for major crimes that made their tongues tremble. However, there are also times when they were reserved for reasons as strange as licking donuts in the store.

Aceshowbiz has listed some of the celebrity arrests that many would consider ridiculous. Look at them.

1. Ariana Grande WENN / Ivan Nikolov %MINIFYHTML52e9d02fc7607e37389cf457f8cf7a3d13% %MINIFYHTML52e9d02fc7607e37389cf457f8cf7a3d14% Ariana Grande made headlines in 2015 after an online video appeared, singing the "7 rings" licking the donuts of a store while laughing next to the then boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, but never bought them. Not only did she receive a violent reaction from her action, she was taken to the police station for an investigation by the Lake Elsinore Police Department and the Riverside County Department of Environmental Health to see if the contaminated donuts were sold to other customers. Ariana could have been in jail, but fortunately, the store decided not to press charges against the musician. Amid public scrutiny, Ariana issued a statement saying that the situation "was taken out of context and I regret not having used more discretion with my choice of words."

2. Odell Beckham Jr. WENN / Adriana M. Barraza It seems that Odell Beckham Jr. You need to know when and with whom you can joke. The Cleveland Browns wide receiver of the National Football League got into trouble with the law after improperly touching a police officer in the back. The athlete received a simple battery arrest warrant after he was caught by the camera slapping a Mercedes-Benz Superdome security officer in the butt after the victory of the National University Soccer Playoff Championship of Clemson in January . The incident occurred after the officer warned the LSU players not to smoke in the LSU locker room. Fortunately, the victim involved in the incident has decided not to press charges against the former prominent LSU.

3. Justin Bieber WENN / Instar Everyone must have remembered Justin Bieber during his wild days. The creator of successes "Despacito" had the police visit his house in Calabasas after the singer was caught by the camera throwing eggs in his neighbor's multi-million dollar mansion in 2014. The Canadian heartthrob was not officially arrested, but was accused of vandalism for the incident. Later, Justin filed a non-compete statement to the misdemeanor to avoid a felony charge and was ordered to pay $ 80,900 in restitution, in addition to taking anger management classes and being paroled for 2 years. However, his friend Lil & # 39; Za was booked for drug-related charges.

4. Paul Reubens (Pee Wee Herman) WENN / Nikki Nelson Of course, there is nothing wrong with chasing pleasure for yourself. What's wrong is when you do that in an inappropriate place and it seemed Paul Reubens (Pee Wee Herman) missed the notes. The protagonist of the children's show "Pee-wee & # 39; s Playhouse" was arrested in 1991 for masturbating in an adult movie theater. The scandal cost him his product, as he was being banished in addition to CBS taking out his program. Bill cosby, however, defended Pee Wee, saying that "whatever he has done (Reubens), this is being disproportionate" while Cyndi Lauper He criticized the accusation as a "fact without victims." Pee Wee did not refer to an indecent exposure charge.

5. Ozzy Osbourne WENN / Lia Toby Sometimes, they only put you in trouble when you can't contain the need to urinate. That was what happened to the drunk Ozzy Osbourne back in 1982, which led him to urinate on the wall of the Cenotaph of the Alamo, a statue in honor of 189 Texans who died defending the Alamo. However, that action only led him to get into trouble with the law when he was arrested for public intoxication and urination. In addition, the rock star was expelled from San Antonio and then forgiven ten years later after donating $ 10,000 for the maintenance of the Alamo.

6. Shia Labeouf WENN / Avalon Breaking the law was something that Shia Labeouf quite often to experiment. The actor was arrested for public drunkenness in November 2007 when he stopped at a Walgreens in downtown Chicago to buy skin cream and cigarettes in the middle of the night. That seemed harmless if he didn't do it repeatedly, which led him to be arrested on charges of intrusion. Speaking about the incident, which he called "absolute madness," Shia shared in an interview that he forgot to buy what he intended to get in the first place, so he changed his outfit before going every time, thinking that the security guard didn't I would. I do not recognize. Having enough pranks, the guard finally called the police so Shia would leave.

7. Winona Ryder WENN / Dave Starbuck Winona Ryder He could buy whatever he wanted, but that didn't stop him from stealing. The "Strange things"The actress used to have a shameful experience of being arrested for stealing in 2001. She was captured in a video trying to escape with clothes and accessories worth $ 4,760 in a large bag on Saks Fifth Avenue, an action that led her to be accused of robbery. Adding insults to the injuries, the actress was also accused of illegal possession of prescription drugs, which were found in her when the police reached her. She was later convicted of two counts of shoplifting.

8. Hugh Grant WENN / Daniel Deme Among the things that Hugh grant He wanted to erase from his life story the prostitution charge he received years ago. In 1995, the British star was arrested in Los Angeles with a sex worker, Divine Brown, in her car for her alleged "lewd conduct" in a public place. The star of "Four Weddings and a Funeral", which was dating Elizabeth Hurley At that time, he reportedly paid the prostitute $ 60 to have oral sex in a nearby street. "Last night I did something completely crazy," he said with remorse. "I have hurt the people I love and embarrassed the people I work with. For both things, I feel so much more than I can say."

9. Edward Furlong WENN / DJDM Actor Edward Furlong he got into trouble with the law after being so intoxicated in a Kentucky grocery store in 2004. The "Terminator 2" star stopped at a Meijer grocery store with a group of friends around 11 PM, and It was when he did something as strange as trying to "release" lobsters from the tank. Without stopping there, he continued throwing them around the store, to the dismay of the store's management. After an argument, the store management called the police, who later arrested the actor for a misdemeanor of public intoxication. He spent three hours in jail before the director of the movie he was starring in rescued him.

10. Jose Cancose WENN / Avalon MLB player retired Jose Cancose He was arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border after he was caught trying to smuggle illegal fertility drugs in 2008. It was revealed at the time that the former athlete planned to use the drugs to increase his testosterone production. After the shameful arrest, José immediately issued a statement in which he "justified" his actions. He explained that the drugs were meant to increase his hormone replacement therapy because he had abused steroids for decades.

11. DMX Instagram Do not try to be another person that you are not. DMX He learned the lessons the hard way when he was arrested after trying to impersonate a federal agent when a man tried to cut him at the door of an airport in 2004. It seemed he wanted to scare the man by telling him he was an FBI agent. Then he grabbed the driver's seat belt and tried to get it out of the car. However, that failed when the Port Authority police found drugs in his car. He was then charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the seventh grade. He was also charged with criminal possession of a third-grade weapon, a Billy Club.

12. Boy George WENN / Lia Toby Not everyone likes perverted things, but George boy It is surely not one of them. The former leader of the Culture Club was arrested and sentenced to 15 months in jail for holding a male escort, the Norwegian model Audun Carlsen, handcuffed to a wall and hitting him with a metal chain against his will. It was said that the attack began when Boy accused Audun of obtaining photos of himself naked, although he did not provide evidence during the trial. Fortunately, the victim suffered no lasting physical damage.