Final Day: Farmers Insurance Open Golf Reddit Live Stream

Despite having won a total of eight times at Torrey Pines (seven Farmers, one U.S. Open), Tiger is not the betting favorite entering the tournament. Instead, the players in front of him are Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, who won the tournament in 2017.

Nine of the top 20 ranked players in the world will be in the field competing for a total prize purse of $7.5 million. World No. 1 Brooks Koepka is back from injury, but will not take part this weekend. Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, Patrick Reed, and Tony Finau will also take part.

Watch Farmers Insurance Open Golf Reddit live streaming

Rose is the reigning champion after shooting 21 under to defeat Adam Scott by two strokes in 2019. Jason Day, Brandt Snedeker, Bubba Watson, and Nick Watney are the other past winners littered amongst the field.

Tiger Woods co-holds the tournament record with a total score of 22 under, which he put up in a 1999 win. The world-renowned superstar is coming off captaining the USA to a dramatic come from behind Presidents Cup victory in Australia to close out 2019. A break from the game could cause a little rust, but if he shakes it off and rediscovers that same form, history could be broken.

Farmers Insurance Open Golf Live Stream Reddit

