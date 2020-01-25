FA Cup Summary: Newcastle and Spurs forced to play again, West Ham knocked out | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6c89f5a6a8e7ac5f207d251490262a6e11% %MINIFYHTML6c89f5a6a8e7ac5f207d251490262a6e12%





Newcastle was forced to another repetition of the FA Cup, held by League One Oxford United

Both Newcastle and Tottenham were forced to unwanted repetitions after draws in the fourth round of the FA Cup, while West Brom knocked out West Ham.

Newcastle United 0-0 Oxford United

Karl Robinson comforts Marcus Browne after his foul during the draw at St James's Park

Marcus Browne missed the opportunity to get rid of Newcastle from the FA Cup when the League One Oxford team secured a well-deserved repeat in the fourth round with a 0-0 draw at St James & # 39; Park.

Middlesbrough's midfielder on loan shot Karl Darlow directly after meeting the goalkeeper one by one in front of a crowd of 52,221 spectators.

Karl Robinson's men were far from being overcome in an afternoon when the Magpies failed horribly despite placing a first line of £ 81 million from Joelinton, Miguel Almiron and Allan Saint-Maximin, although the Brazilian had two goals discarded correctly.

Newcastle will have another opportunity to reach the fifth round for the first time since 2006, but their failure to convert the home advantage will now reduce their winter break.

Excluding repetitions, Newcastle has won only one of its last 10 FA Cup games against teams from a lower division (D5 L4), a 3-1 victory over Luton in January 2018.

Southampton 1-1 Tottenham

Jose Mourinho Spurs will now play a repeat of the FA Cup during their planned winter break

Sofiane Boufal's late bulldozer beat Southampton a repeat of the fourth round of the FA Cup against Tottenham after a 1-1 draw at St Mary's.

The Spurs were heading for the fifth round after Son Heung-Min advanced them just before the hour mark, but the substitute Boufal left the bench to shoot home in the 87th minute.

It means that the tie will be resolved in another game, which will take place when both sides are on their winter vacations in the Premier League.

José Mourinho, who celebrates his 57th birthday on Sunday, was three minutes away from a welcome victory, but the Saints were worthy of a draw after accumulating late pressures.

Christian Eriksen was not involved with the Spurs before a proposed move for Inter Milan, although a possible replacement shone in Giovani Lo Celso, brilliantly establishing the goal.

But that was not enough to do the job since Boufal gave home a deserved draw.

Son Heung-Min of Tottenham Hotspur has scored five goals and has provided three assists in nine games against Southampton in all competitions.

Tottenham, Newcastle and Southampton will now see their winter vacations cut in a few days due to the repetitions of the fourth round of the FA Cup, which will be played the week starting on February 3

West Ham 0-1 West Brom

The West Brom championship side knocked out West Ham fighting

Slaven Bilic left his former club out of the FA Cup when West Brom sank the pitiful West Ham 1-0 at the London stadium.

Bilic, fired by the Hammers in 2017, returned to chase them, with his championship pacemakers depleting the deserved winners thanks to Conor Townsend's early attack.

Reluctantly for West Ham, this was his strongest lineup available, while Bilic made eight changes to his own, with the Croatian's priority in the promotion race.

Not only that, but Albion also played the last 18 minutes with 10 men after Semi Ajayi was sent for a second reserve.

West Ham has been eliminated in the fourth round of the FA Cup against a team from a lower division in each of the last three seasons (also Wigan in 2017-18 and AFC Wimbledon in 2018-19).

Helmet 1-2 Chelsea

Fikayo Tomori's second goal of the season helped send Chelsea

Goals by Michy Batshuayi and Fikayo Tomori helped Chelsea avoid a late Hull fight with a 2-1 victory in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The devious starter of Batshuayi in the sixth minute put Chelsea on the way to a dominant half in the opening, where they missed several opportunities to increase their advantage, and found local goalkeeper George Long in an inspired way.

Hull improved after halftime, but a second fool's blow seemed to have sealed Chelsea's path when Tomori headed for Ross Barkley's free kick just after the hour.

But with 12 minutes left, Kamil Grosicki's substitute free kick took a massive deviation from Mateo Kovacic's boot to find the farthest corner and give the hosts a lifeline.

The Sky Bet Championship team pressed for a late draw against an exhausted local crowd, but could not continue testing Willy Caballero, as Chelsea advanced to the fifth season for the fifth consecutive season.

Chelsea have only lost one of their last 47 FA Cup games against teams in the second level (W37 D9), and that loss came against Barnsley in the quarterfinals of 2007-08.

Brentford 0-1 Leicester

Leicester celebrates taking the lead in Brentford

The short distance final of Kelechi Iheanacho after four minutes was enough to send Leicester to the fifth round of the FA Cup in a 1-0 fight on the side of the Sky Bet Brentford Championship in Griffin Park.

Ayoze Pérez and Marc Albrighton had the opportunity to extend that advantage in the initial period, but the Bees produced a brave performance in the second half.

Thomas Frank's men were the best team after the restart, with Emiliano Marcondes hitting the post before substitute Bryan Mbeumo saw his effort ruled out for offside.

The result means that Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers extends his remarkable undefeated streak to 32 British Cup games before the second leg of his team's Carabao Cup semifinals against Aston Villa on Tuesday. Sky sports.

Leicester City has progressed from 12 of its last 14 FA Cup draws against teams from a lower division, even in five of its last six draws.

Burnley 1-2 Norwich City

Norwich players celebrate during the victory

Second half goals from Grant Hanley and Josip Drmic sent Norwich to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time in eight years with a 2-1 victory at Burnley.

Hanley nodded to the first Canary game with a free kick from Mario Vrancic in the 53rd minute and Drmic hit the second four minutes later after Joe Hart patted Lukas Rupp's attempt on his way.

Erik Pieters gave Burnley hope with a 72-minute journey, but Sean Dyche's men would not have finished in the gallery when his mid-week victory at Manchester United began.

Norwich has reached the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign, a race that also included knocking out today's Burnley opponents in the third round.

Millwall 0-2 Sheffield United

Mo Besic celebrates with Phil Jagielka after a safe step for Sheffield United

Mo Besic and Ollie Norwood provided two rare class moments when Sheffield United got a 2-0 victory in the FA Cup in Millwall.

Everton's prisoner, Besic, threw his first goal from Blades in his thirteenth appearance, before Norwood concluded the victory in the fourth round amid an insipid clash in The Den.

Aiden O & # 39; Brien wasted a glorious early opportunity for Millwall and the hosts never recovered, with two clinical endings enough to put Chris Wilder's men in the hat for the fifth round draw.

Sheffield United has progressed since the three FA Cup meetings with Millwall, this being the first such meeting in more than 100 years (1894-95 and 1913-14).

Coventry City 0-0 Birmingham City

Coventry & # 39; welcomed & # 39; to Birmingham in St Andrews on Saturday

An unusual set of circumstances saw Coventry welcome Birmingham owners in a tie in the fourth round of the FA Cup that ended in a replay after a goalless draw.

The two clubs worked together to assign both groups of fans an equal number of tickets, with an attendance of 21,193 spectators.

They watched an ungainly and even game that began to be overtaken by Coventry after the presentation of the young man on loan from Aston Villa Callum O & # 39; Hare and Sky Blues striker Max Biamou.

The couple combined to create the first real chance of the game after 77 minutes. O & # 39; Hare fed Biamou, who tried to double a shot from inside the 18-yard box. However, Blues goalkeeper Lee Camp was alert and was able to save.

O & # 39; Hare should have made Coventry pass in death when he was presented with an open goal after Amadou Bakayoko crossed a header to the other side of the goal, but did not connect, to the delight of the faithful of Birmingham.

Coventry City has drawn seven games from zero to zero in all competitions this season. In the first four levels of England, only Stevenage has had more games without goals in this campaign (nine).

Reading 1-1 Cardiff City

Calum Paterson celebrates his goal for Cardiff

Reading and Cardiff shared a 1-1 draw in their draw in the fourth round of the FA Cup at Madejski Stadium.

Cardiff came early through Callum Paterson, but Reading matched in the eighth minute of the seventh goal of the Yakou Meite season. Robert Glatzel and Captain Sol Bamba lost good opportunities to settle him with Cardiff towards the end.

In the middle of the first half, while the game continued, an announcement was made about the public address system to Cardiff fans urging them to give up the alleged racist and homophobic singing that was considered "not acceptable."

The reading was reduced to 10 men in the 81st minute when central Tom Tom said goodbye for picking up a second yellow card.

There were only 185 seconds between Callum Paterson's first game for Cardiff and Yakou Meite's equalizer for Reading.

Portsmouth 4-2 Barnsley

Portsmouth advanced to the fifth round of the FA Cup for the first time since 2010 by beating Barnsley 4-2 completely.

The goals of Ben Close, John Marquis, Ronan Curtis and Christian Burgess helped the home team cause discomfort in Fratton Park, despite the responses of Cauley Woodrow and former Pompey striker Connor Chaplin.

Portsmouth striker John Marquis has scored eight goals in the FA Cup itself, with each hit in a different stadium; scored in Fratton Park today.

Super 6: Magic of the Cup? FREE TO PLAY: Don't miss the opportunity to get the Super 6 jackpot for the sixth time this season in the FA Cup round on Saturday.

