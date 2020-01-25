%MINIFYHTMLbdb026940b28f8cb1d8139bd67075eac11% %MINIFYHTMLbdb026940b28f8cb1d8139bd67075eac12%





Anrich Nortje celebrates Ollie Pope's wicket on the second day of the fourth test

England added 108 runs to its total, but suffered a mini collapse during an entertaining opening session on the second day of the fourth test.

Joe Root (59) and Ollie Pope (56) completed their fifty-fifty-third test, respectively, as they took their place in the fifth wicket at 101 after the game began 45 minutes late in Wanderers due to a wet garden.

However, South African sailor Anrich Nortje eliminated the two batters after the drinks, as well as Sam Curran for a golden duck, as England lost 3-11 to go from 258-4 to 269-7 in Johannesburg before having lunch in 300-7.

Pope followed his maiden in Port Elizabeth with half a century in Johannesburg

Nortje was in a hat-trick, and on a five-wicket course, after Root and Curran were caught by successive balls, but the hat-trick delivery did not threaten Woakes (19th), who is currently batting with Jos Buttler (16th).

Pope had previously cut Nortje on his stumps to cause the second collapse of the innings, after England had lost 4-50 on the first day, with Dom Sibley (44), Zak Crawley (66), Joe Denly (27) and Ben Stokes (2) leaving after tea.

Stokes was exchanged in a verbal altercation with a South African fan after he was fired, an incident for which he apologized, and is waiting to know what disciplinary action the ICC will take against him.

