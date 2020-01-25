Eminem tops the UK singles and albums charts

%MINIFYHTML3f30a4a7db48f0777dac38252e09b7b811% %MINIFYHTML3f30a4a7db48f0777dac38252e09b7b812%

Slim Shady achieves a double victory in the UK charts with his controversial album & # 39; Music to Be Murdered by & # 39; and one of the new singles that presents the late Juice WRLD.

Eminem He won a double success at the top of the UK singles and albums charts on Friday, January 24, 2020.

The eleventh rapper's studio album, "Music to Be Murdered By," premieres at number one on the album list of the Official Charts Company, while his song "Godzilla", with the deceased WRLD juice, tops the singles chart.

The stellar week means that Eminem extends his record for consecutive UK number one albums to 10, a feat that no other act in the history of the British charts has accomplished.

The hitmaker saw a strong challenge of The courtiers who, despite leading the race in the midweek stage, finishes at number two with "More. Again. Forever." The victory should be particularly sweet for the hip-hop star as the leader of independent rockers, Liam Fray, recently criticized the creator of hits "Lose Yourself" for the lyrics of "Music to Be Murdered By" that refer to the bombing of 2017 in a Ariana Grande concert in his hometown of Manchester, England.

At three it is Lewis Capaldi"Divinely uninspired in an infernal degree," with Bombay Bicycle Clubreturn record "Everything else has gone wrong" at four. Stormzy"Heavy Is the Head" completes the first five.

Godzilla's entry at the top of the singles summary gives Eminem the rare feat of debuting at number one. The track beat his fellow rapper Roddy ricchThe "Box", driven by social networks, reached second place with only 93 list sales.

Stormzy Ed SheeranY Burna boy& # 39; Own It & # 39; it's at three, with Weekend"Blinding lights" in fourth place. "Before You Go" by Lewis Capaldi completes the top five.