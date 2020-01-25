Elton John collects tons of scented candles with vagina from Gwyneth Paltrow

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Candle in the Wind & # 39; He has bought many candles that smell like private parts of the star of & # 39; Iron Man & # 39; since it launched earlier this month, and he loves it.

Elton John it has a new sail in the wind and it smells like Gwyneth PaltrowThe vagina

According to reports, the rocker has bought a batch of the new candles of the actress "This Smells Like My Vagina", which now sold out on his Goop website.

Perfumer Douglas Little, who came up with the wonder of wax with Gwyneth, tells The Cut that Sir Elton has bought a "ton of them."

"He's a fan," Little explains, revealing that candles have become the first essential item of 2020.

"We have been harassed and harassed by so many people," he adds. "I saw that the candle was sold on eBay for a ridiculous price."

Paltrow and Little unveiled the shameless candle earlier this month, January 2020, revealing that the idea began as a joke.

Gwyneth recently revealed: "We were playing a little and I smelled this beautiful thing and I thought, & # 39; This smells like my vagina. & # 39; I was kidding, obviously. It was a lot of fun for us."

The "This Smells Like My Vagina" candle costs $ 75 and is available at the Oscar-winning actress's online wellness store.