Elsa Pataky does not regret her matching tattoo with Miley Cyrus

Tattoos are not to regret …
At least that's how Elsa Pataky feel about your body ink, including the matching tattoo with which it was made Miley Cyrus, your ex sister-in-law. For a small review: in 2016, the two joined even more after obtaining the same ink.
Australian tattoo artist, Lauren Winzer, posted a photo on Instagram of his design, which was a small wave. The illustration was drawn by the surfing champion, Kelly Slater. The pop star and the model also seemed to get tattooed in the same area.
Elsa, who is married to Chris Hemsworth (which Liam Hemswortholder brother), recently opened that moment in her life and how she does not "regret,quot; her tattoo matching the star "Slide Away,quot;, even after she and the The Hunger Games Alum decided to separate last year.
"I don't regret any of them, they are symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments," said Elsa fashion Australia for its February edition.
While Elsa did not discuss Cyrus more for her interview in the magazine, she previously commented on the breakup of the couple for a long time.
"My brother-in-law, well … After a relationship you have dedicated to ten years, he is a little depressed, but he is doing well," Elsa told reporters during an event for the lingerie brand, Women & # 39 ; s Secret. "He's a strong boy and deserves the best, I think he deserves much better."
She added: "You always find support in your family, and he joined the hip with his brother, who has been there to give him all the strength he needed."
A week after the event, she closed the questions about Liam and his personal life.
"Look, it's very good, but … I'd rather not talk about this private life," the Spanish model explained to Australia dawn. "He is the one who has to talk about it."
"He is becoming happier and has his family," he continued. "His brother is his best friend, so that's good. He has spent time with us."
At this time, both Liam and Miley have stopped separating.
The singer of "Mother & # 39; s Daughter,quot; has been dating Cody Simpson for quite some time, while the 30-year-old actor recently made things official with the model, Gabriella Brooks.
