Elsa Pataky does not regret her matching tattoo with Miley Cyrus

Tattoos are not to regret …

At least that's how Elsa Pataky feel about your body ink, including the matching tattoo with which it was made Miley Cyrus, your ex sister-in-law. For a small review: in 2016, the two joined even more after obtaining the same ink.

Australian tattoo artist, Lauren Winzer, posted a photo on Instagram of his design, which was a small wave. The illustration was drawn by the surfing champion, Kelly Slater. The pop star and the model also seemed to get tattooed in the same area.

Elsa, who is married to Chris Hemsworth (which Liam Hemswortholder brother), recently opened that moment in her life and how she does not "regret,quot; her tattoo matching the star "Slide Away,quot;, even after she and the The Hunger Games Alum decided to separate last year.

"I don't regret any of them, they are symbols and I love having them and it reminds me of those moments," said Elsa fashion Australia for its February edition.