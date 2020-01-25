Eddie Pepperell's pairing with Bryson DeChambeau could be a fighter in Dubai | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML01737695df6ffd5649b1a083cdf343c611% %MINIFYHTML01737695df6ffd5649b1a083cdf343c612%

Eddie Pepperell hinted that he doesn't expect much in the way of conversation with Bryson DeChambeau as he prepares to play alongside the American in Dubai.

Pepperell has criticized DeChambeau on social media in recent months and created a stir by describing him as "a twitte resolved,quot; in August last year when he hit the pace of DeChambeau's play in The Northern Trust.

The charismatic English later apologized for his comment, but pointed to DeChambeau again late last year after digging into the physique of Brooks Koepka, accusing world number 1 of not having "six pack abs."

Koepka responded with a photo of his four main trophies accompanied by the message: "You were right, I am missing two packages of six."

Just look at Tommy and Justin, both completely bored. Slow players do this to their playmates making the game less enjoyable. The problem is that the jerk not affected in this case, does not care much for others. – Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) August 10, 2019

Pepperell intervened in the conversation with: "This is the reason why you simply do not pursue the world's number 1 golfer," although DeChambeau has since insisted that his "crack,quot; with Koepka was nothing like that and claimed that the couple He got along well. .

Pepperell's various comments will not have gone unnoticed by DeChambeau, and there will be much interest in the interaction, or lack thereof, between the couple when they go out together in the third and final group in the final round of Sunday, live. Sky Sports Golf from 8:30 am.

Shortly after the pairings of the final round were confirmed, Pepperell returned to Twitter and suggested that DeChambeau's superior distance might be useful to avoid an awkward conversation during the round.

Fully understand if Bryson wants to keep hitting me tomorrow so we don't have to chat. – Eddie Pepperell (@PepperellEddie) January 25, 2020

DeChambeau is two shots from the leader overnight with Pepperell one further back, and the defending champion is determined to challenge a disease that apparently worsens to retain his title.

"I feel worse today," said DeChambeau, who has been fighting a virus for the week. "I couldn't hear anything from my right ear until hole 13, when it finally appeared and was a little useful.

"Being in the weather and fighting some of the things that happened last week and persevering this week would be a great honor.

"In fact, I'm hitting it surprisingly well right now. I discovered something on Friday night and implemented it today and it worked great, it was just a couple of distance control things that surprised me.

"So I'm going to work on that, work on some put, speed control, speed control wasn't good today and I'll make sure I'm tense tomorrow."