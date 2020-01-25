Drake's baby's mom, Sophie Brussaux, shows her killer abs and reveals her cellulite in stunning swimsuit photos: fans love her ferocity

The mother of Drake's son, Sophie Brussaux, continues to surprise social networks, since the rapper's former couple shared new photos of their vacations in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The model, who is also a very talented artist, recently updated her Instagram with a click that flaunted her toned body.

In the photograph, the 30-year-old artist wears a tight swimsuit and seems to have no makeup. As a title, Sophie described the photo with the words "Xena vibes by Siri,quot;.

The publication was quickly seen and approved by thousands of people, and many commented on its impeccable appearance.

It seems that Brussaux received a gift during his vacation because he also shared a selfie, in which he proudly wore a new solar stone pendant, which was a surprise from the Rocks for the Spirit store.

In the caption, Brussaux expressed his gratitude for the present and declared that this type of stone was very suitable for her, as it reflected her zodiac sign of Leo.

However, it seems that not everything is perfect, even during the holidays, because recently, Brussaux shared another photo in a bikini, in which the model posed in front of the mirror and captioned the complement with the explanation that she was happy, but that she threw off minus the gym. .

A fan told the French artist: “Do not be shy to show natural forms and cellulite, and you are beautiful. Show yourself. Big abs! Great attitude! You always show such strength and genius! ✨🌊 ”

This sponsor asked: "Is that your birthmark? -Very cute, I thought it was a tattoo 🤔🤗🤗🤗 I understand brother @champagnepapi 😩🔥🔥".

This fan asked Brussaux to share a photo of the baby Adonis: “Others are tweeting about your baby. And he says she drags the girl? Why Atlanta girls with their bodies in the gram can see your son, but the world can't?

In November of last year, Brussaux made headlines when he met with Pope Francis and gave him his portrait.

The present was created to honor the leader of the Catholic Church for the concert for the poor that took place on November 9, 2019.

Ad

Drake's ex is never where people expect her to be and her fans love this constant freshness.



Post views:

0 0