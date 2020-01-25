Home Entertainment Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur promote Malang in style

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur promote Malang in style

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur promote Malang in style
%MINIFYHTMLb30c9f84a40c8ff72722a2dd895c3a0211% %MINIFYHTMLb30c9f84a40c8ff72722a2dd895c3a0212%

One of the most anticipated couples on the screen is that of Disha Patani and the gallant Aditya Roy Kapur. The two are ready to share the screen space in their next movie, Malang. Needless to say, they are doing their best to promote the film.

Shot in Mumbai today, Disha and Aditya looked super stylish when they went on promotions. Aditya kept it casual with a pair of torn jeans, a T-shirt, a well-fitting jacket and sneakers. Disha, on the other hand, looked dazzling in a white dress with asymmetrical frills. She opted for white kitten heels and finished the look with her bulky and soft curls.

Check out the photos of the duo below.



Disha Patani


%MINIFYHTMLb30c9f84a40c8ff72722a2dd895c3a0213% %MINIFYHTMLb30c9f84a40c8ff72722a2dd895c3a0214%

one/ 9

Disha Patani



Disha Patani


two/ 9

Disha Patani



Aditya Roy Kapur


3/ 9

Aditya Roy Kapur



Aditya Roy Kapur


4 4/ 9

Aditya Roy Kapur



Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur


5 5/ 9

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur



Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur


6 6/ 9

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur



Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur


7 7/ 9

Disha Patani



Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur


8/ 9

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur



Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur


9 9/ 9

Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©