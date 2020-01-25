Dia Mirza remembers the moment she was harassed in Hyderabad

A woman with a strong voice, Dia Mirza has addressed social causes over and over again. It even suggests viable solutions. From environmental conservation to animal safety, Dia has been constantly working to raise awareness about these issues.

In a recent interview, he was asked about the biggest concern in the country, the safety of women. He said that it was not just laws and regulations, Dia said: "It is much more, with its long and firm roots in the mentality and in the game of patriarchy. The manifestations of violence can take a turn as horrible as rape. it leaves you speechless to hear how young children are also victims of the most heinous violence and rape. "

She recalled the moment when she was harassed by saying: "When I was younger, in my home in Hyderabad, I faced a stalker. I faced him and asked him his name. At that time, the boy did not have an answer. One should never ignore or be afraid to report or call a stalker. There is no shame in doing so. It gives us the ability to address the problem and, most of the time, the data indicates that it makes a big difference. Bullying stops. "