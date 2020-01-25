Cynthia Bailey and Kandi Burruss celebrate Kenya Moore's birthday after Nene Leakes accuses them of being in an alliance!

Kenya Moore celebrated her 49th birthday yesterday. The Queen of Aquarius joined two of the stars of Real Housewives of Atlanta with whom she has been accused of being in an alliance.

Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey posed with Kenya in Catch LA.

Moore published the photo with a legend that said: ‘The best birthday night! My God, I have the best friends. You made me die! Thanks for making my birthday so much fun! I love you all. More photos to come with all my friends! By the way, I broke my 3.5 bellinis woooo hooo drink record. "

Cynthia and Kandi worked together to get Kenya back on the show after she was allegedly fired for keeping too many production secrets.

The coup began when Kenya appeared at the Cynthia launch party last season.

In this installment, the three get along like the three friends, which made Nene Leakes say he feels that Kandi is in alliance with the other two.

Kandi responded in his YouTube series Speak On It where he denied the accusation.

Really, I don't really disappoint with alliances because it turns into this whole falsehood situation. People join and plan people in the program. I personally do not agree with that. What is happening here with Kenya, Cynthia and I is that we really like each other and have good scenes together and laugh, joke and talk. So, if that's what you think, Nene, then you're wrong. "

He even said that he felt he was great with leaks and had invited her to talk about her to come and talk on his side.

Ad

Nene found herself having to repair her broken relationships with the ladies of RHOA one by one. Apparently he will make peace with everyone, except Kenya.



Post views:

0 0