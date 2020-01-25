The researchers say that people without symptoms could be spreading the virus.
The Lancet medical journal published a study on Friday that suggests that people infected with the new coronavirus could spread it even if they don't have flu symptoms.
The researchers studied a family of seven in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, five of whom had traveled to Wuhan, the center of the outbreak. Two of them came into contact with an infected relative in a hospital there. Tests conducted days later, after flying home, found that six family members had the coronavirus, including one that had not gone to Wuhan.
An infected family member, a child, had no symptoms, suggesting that people with the virus could be spreading it without knowing they have it, the study found.
"It shows that this new coronavirus can be transferred from person to person, in a hospital, in a family home and also in an interurban environment," Yuen Kwok-yung, author of the study, said in an interview. . "This is exactly what makes this new disease difficult to control." Dr. Yuen characterized the disease as "asymptomatic walking pneumonia."
The researchers warned that the study was limited to the first cases of the virus and that it was difficult to assess risk factors at this stage. But they stressed the importance of quarantining patients as soon as possible, given the first signs of asymptomatic transmission.
Another study in The Lancet found that the symptoms of the first cases of coronavirus showed similarities with SARS, the respiratory disease that killed nearly 800 people worldwide in an outbreak that began in China in 2002. Those symptoms include fever, cough Dry and short of breath.
Fifteen new deaths were reported in Wuhan.
Fifteen more people have died in the city of Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei and the epicenter of the outbreak, health authorities said in Hubei.
The new figures, announced on Saturday morning, accounted for a jump of almost 60 percent from the previous death toll of 26.
Only three of the 41 deaths reported in total have taken place outside of Wuhan: one in another city in Hubei Province, one in Hebei Province and one in Heilongjiang, near the Russian border.
The new victims were between 55 and 87 years old. Eleven were men and four women.
Nationally, more than 400 new cases of the virus were diagnosed, authorities said early Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in China to almost 1,300.
China is building a hospital to fight the outbreak. Projected completion time: 10 days.
A fleet of earth engines tore the ground. Workers and trucks swarmed the site.
Under pressure to show an emphatic response to the coronavirus outbreak, Chinese authorities began building a hospital in Wuhan, the center of the outbreak. They hope to complete it in 10 days.
The Wuhan government said Friday it was building the temporary Huoshenshan Hospital to treat patients with the previously unknown virus that has made hundreds of people in the city sick. The hospital will have room for 1,000 beds and is expected to be completed by February 3, according to a Local media report published on the Wuhan government website.
Authorities met Thursday night to develop a plan and design for the makeshift hospital, which follows the model of a facility built by the Beijing government in 2003 during the SARS outbreak.
Authorities sent 35 backhoes, 10 bulldozers and eight rollers to a 270,000 square foot plot in the Caidian district of Wuhan, according to the report. The land is located on the northwest shore of the Yangtze River, he said.
The Communist Party realized long ago that its authoritarian government over China came with compensation. In times of disaster, for example, the government could be blamed quickly for causing the problem or responding slowly.
While some people online question the government's response to the deadly outbreak, building a hospital in less than two weeks could serve as a symbol of Beijing's commitment to address the outbreak.
The Chinese-Americans are struggling to help.
For people in the United States with close ties to China, the outbreak has brought unexpected concern, disappointment and scrutiny. Some members of the Chinese-American community have had their Lunar New Year holiday plans suspended, as travel schedules for next week and more are interrupted.
Some are preparing for the outbreak to get worse. Hardware stores and pharmacies in the United States are selling masks that could help prevent the spread of the disease. In the neighborhood of Flushing, in New York City, masks have been sold for much of the week.
Chinese-American networks with their friends and family in China have been quick to send help. A woman in Los Angeles has accumulated 20,000 masks to send abroad.
Sean Shi of Issaquah, Washington, said he sent several boxes of masks to China in a friend's luggage, hoping the masks could communicate with friends in the Wuhan area as soon as possible. Later in the day, Mr. Shi returned to a local hardware store, buying another 46 masks for some of his former classmates at Wuhan University.
"We understand that it is a difficult situation there: panic, equipment shortage," Shi said. "We realized that the situation is very serious, more serious than we thought."
The reports were contributed by Tiffany May, Vivian Wang, Chris Buckley, Rick Gladstone, Mike Baker and Jeffrey E. Singer. The investigation was contributed by Yiwei Wang.