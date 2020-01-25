Coronavirus Live updates: Some operators may not show symptoms, researchers say

The researchers say that people without symptoms could be spreading the virus.

The Lancet medical journal published a study on Friday that suggests that people infected with the new coronavirus could spread it even if they don't have flu symptoms.

The researchers studied a family of seven in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, five of whom had traveled to Wuhan, the center of the outbreak. Two of them came into contact with an infected relative in a hospital there. Tests conducted days later, after flying home, found that six family members had the coronavirus, including one that had not gone to Wuhan.

An infected family member, a child, had no symptoms, suggesting that people with the virus could be spreading it without knowing they have it, the study found.

"It shows that this new coronavirus can be transferred from person to person, in a hospital, in a family home and also in an interurban environment," Yuen Kwok-yung, author of the study, said in an interview. . "This is exactly what makes this new disease difficult to control." Dr. Yuen characterized the disease as "asymptomatic walking pneumonia."