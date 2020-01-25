Controversy over the "anti-Jewish,quot; works of art in Germany | Germany news

%MINIFYHTML29dd3221220ada088e04fe0e13f7736811% %MINIFYHTML29dd3221220ada088e04fe0e13f7736812%

The world will commemorate International Holocaust Day, or International Commemoration Day in memory of the victims of the Holocaust, on Monday, January 27.

But in Germany, there is growing concern about rising levels of anti-Semitism.

An example is the presence of historical sculptures and works of art that reflect the country's anti-Jewish past.

Dominic Kane from Al Jazeera reports from eastern Germany.