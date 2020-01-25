Commercial rumors of the NHL 2020: five strikers who could move teams on the exchange deadline

%MINIFYHTML1650a7861a2e709364bd7b3606d265d911% %MINIFYHTML1650a7861a2e709364bd7b3606d265d912%

While the best NHL players compete in the All-Star Weekend and the rest of the league takes a well-deserved rest, the minds of the general managers must be spinning: the exchange deadline is officially less than a month.

Trying to determine a course of action before the deadline is a complicated balancing act; League contenders know who they are, but only 11 points separate the 13th New York Rangers from a wild spot in the Eastern Conference, with six teams in the middle. The same goes for sharks in San José and the west.

%MINIFYHTML1650a7861a2e709364bd7b3606d265d913% %MINIFYHTML1650a7861a2e709364bd7b3606d265d914%

The point is that a streak of solid points (or a frustrating losing streak) in February can make or break a team's tie-break possibilities, and the trade arrival deadline forces the team management to decide to buy, sell or keep what they have and see what happens with too many remaining games to know for sure.

MORE COMMERCIAL RUMORS: Jason Zucker | Trevor Daley | Chris Kreider | Alexandar Georgiev

Everything has been quiet in the commercial market since there was a wave of minor agreements on January 2, but that should change soon.

Here are five strikers who could be on the move before the trade deadline of February 24:

Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Senators of Ottawa

When Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic recently reflected on where the 31 teams are one month before the deadline, he mentioned Pageau in association with three teams: Philadelphia Flyers, Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers. If the upper center of Ottawa chooses not to extend its contract with the Senators beyond the end of this season, it will be an excellent rental player who is at the top of his career.

Pageau is on track to reach the 55 highest points in his career in 2019-20 and his relatively low salary cap ($ 3.1 million) does not make a potential exchange for him a headache for most teams. It would help shore up a faulty core group (and an audition for a new contract this summer) no matter where they play.

As The Hockey News pointed out in November, Pageau is an impact player for senators, whether or not they retain him. The club already has five selections in the first two rounds of the NHL 2020 draft; exchanging your local production center would probably earn one or two more.

Kasperi Kapanen, Toronto Maple Leafs

It is unlikely that a young and skilled forward like Kapanen (only 23 years old) will be changed for the same reasons as others on this list. In fact, there is no current need for Toronto's general manager, Kyle Dubas, to send it at this time: the Finn is signed for two more seasons and continues to develop as a piece of quality depth. However, that kind of quality makes it desirable for other equipment. If the Leafs want help on the blue line or maybe a new goalkeeper, it seems likely that other clubs will ask for their availability.

What kind of player could the Sheets look for in exchange for Kapanen's departure? Given Toronto's recent injury problems in the back, a right defender who can play in the two best Toronto matches could be ideal. According to reports, the Leafs have had an interest in Travis Hamonic of Calgary in the past; If Dubas wants to take a big hit, he could look for a younger blueliner with the remaining term in his contract: LeBrun suggested Matt Dumba of Minnesota as a possibility.

Jesse Puljujarvi, Edmonton Oilers

We haven't known much about Puljujarvi or about him since the December 1 deadline to sign restricted free agents. As a result, the striker still very young cannot play in the NHL this season, but he has been tearing it apart in the Finnish professional league (38 points in 39 games). Would Oilers general manager Ken Holland explore to exchange Puljujarvi now with a team that will want him to play next season? Actually, he presented his entire thought process on the matter to The Athletic earlier this month, with three significant points:

one) Puljujarvi's exchange for a rental player gives away the fourth pick of the 2016 draft for a player who would probably only join Edmonton for the rest of this season.

two) Puljujarvi and his agent have made it very clear that he no longer wants to play in Edmonton, so the Netherlands can wait until the June draft to explore a more competitive "hockey trade,quot; that benefits the Oilers better.

3) If he holds on to Puljujarvi for so long and cannot find a perfect deal, Puljujarvi must decide again if he wants to sign with the Oilers or stay in Europe for another season.

Holland told Athletic that he explored some exchanges for Puljujarvi in ​​the fall, but none of them interested him enough to move on.

"Again, if you change on the exchange deadline, do you want to exchange a 21-year-old player for a rental?" He told Athletic. "It depends on who the rental player is, I guess."

Tyler Toffoli, Los Angeles Kings

Toffoli is what every playoff contender team wants on a deadline: a proven scorer in the playoffs who could probably fit the second or third line of any club with an almost perfect transition. He is also only 27 years old, so asking questions about endurance for a long playoff race that sometimes occurs with older players is not a problem. According to reports, the Boston Bruins are interested; LeBrun suggested it as a potential candidate for the Flames, the New York Islanders and the Pittsburgh Penguins as well.

However, much interest means that a bidding war is coming around the corner. Toffoli is currently producing at a rate of 45 points on a weak Los Angeles team, but what is that worth? The New Jersey Devils obtained three B-level prospects and a probable late first-round draft pick for a more respected end of age and similar contractual status (Taylor Hall). Would any club separate with their first round pick to get Toffoli?

Ilya Kovalchuk, Montreal Canadiens

At least one or two GMs must be kicking themselves wishing they had picked up Kovalchuk when the Kings released him from his contract last month. Once again, it was reported that the Bruins were interested (Boston always seems to need an end), but instead signed with the Canadiens and has since scored eight points in eight games (four goals, four assists).

Montreal is 10 points from the Eastern Conference playoff race, unless general manager Marc Bergevin thinks his club can push, he can switch to Kovalchuk and maybe get a draft pick and a prospect of a signing Low risk and high reward he did. Would the Bruins exchange with their most famous rival? The last agreement between Montreal and Boston was in February 2001, and LeBrun said that the ship from Kovalchuk to Boston has probably sailed.

Where, then? Eric Francis of Sportsnet recently wrote that Calgary urgently needs "an impact to the right." Kovalchuk has certainly adjusted to that bill throughout his career, and the frontline minutes in Montreal have helped him quickly restore that reputation.