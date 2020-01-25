Chris Watts triple murder case is even crazier than you thought

True, Chris watts It didn't look so good anymore.

In an effort to avoid the death sentence, on November 6, 2018, he pleaded guilty to killing his 34-year-old pregnant wife. Shanann wattsand his daughters Beautiful, 4 and Light blue, 3, not exactly three months before. And the five life sentences that would be issued weeks later (more additional time for the murder of his unborn son and three charges of handling a corpse) were a certainty.

Since the revelation that the Colorado father who had begged the cameras for the safe return of his family, calling it "a nightmare from which I simply cannot wake up," was actually the person responsible for their lifeless bodies ending in a remote In my field there was no lack of people willing to talk about his character and the problems he and Shanann had faced in their six-year marriage.

But none was more harmful than his former lover, who broke his silence in a November interview with The Denver Post. "He is a liar," he said Nichol Kessinger. "I was lying about everything."