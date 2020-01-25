Chris Watts triple murder case is even crazier than you thought

RJ Sangosti / The Denver Post through Getty Images
True, Chris watts It didn't look so good anymore.
In an effort to avoid the death sentence, on November 6, 2018, he pleaded guilty to killing his 34-year-old pregnant wife. Shanann wattsand his daughters Beautiful, 4 and Light blue, 3, not exactly three months before. And the five life sentences that would be issued weeks later (more additional time for the murder of his unborn son and three charges of handling a corpse) were a certainty.
Since the revelation that the Colorado father who had begged the cameras for the safe return of his family, calling it "a nightmare from which I simply cannot wake up," was actually the person responsible for their lifeless bodies ending in a remote In my field there was no lack of people willing to talk about his character and the problems he and Shanann had faced in their six-year marriage.
But none was more harmful than his former lover, who broke his silence in a November interview with The Denver Post. "He is a liar," he said Nichol Kessinger. "I was lying about everything."
The shocking depths of his morale will be explored once again in the dramatized narrative of Lifetime, Chris Watts: Confessions of a Murderer, broadcast tonight at 8 p.m. But for Kessinger it all started with that first deception, when he told him he was in the process of divorcing.
When news teams arrived at the home of Chris Frederick, Colorado, the day after his wife and children disappeared on August 13, 2018, some viewers saw a man distressed by the sudden disappearance of his pregnant wife of 15 weeks (she was waiting for a boy) to be named Nico) and daughters. Others took note of a man who showed a remarkable amount of emotional restraint considering his current heartbreaking situation.
However, Kessinger saw a man who was still married despite all his protests to the contrary.
She had first connected with the 34-year-old Anadarko Petroleum employee in June, through her work in the environmental department of one of the company's contractors. When he entered her office to introduce herself, she would remember the newspaper, noted her good looks and the absence of a wedding ring in her left hand. "When he spoke to me, it was very soft," he told the newspaper. "He seemed to be a good listener."
RJ Sangosti / The Denver Post through Getty Images
He talked about his girls and their marriage, revealing that he was in the final stages of the divorce process. "I believed him," he said. So, although she insisted that they move slowly, since he needed to focus on the welfare of his daughters, they began a physical relationship in July, seeing each other four or five days a week.
During his visit with his family in North Carolina at the end of that month, he phoned her to share that her divorce was over and asked for help locating an apartment. Kessinger said: "It made me believe that I was doing all the things that a rational man and a good father would do."
Although she has been labeled the other woman, a potential reason for her meaningless actions, she insisted that that might not be the case. "We just met," he said. "I barely knew him."
That became painfully clear to her on August 13 when Chris sent a text message to share that her family was "gone," Shan & # 39; ann supposedly took the girls to a game date and never returned. But as he remained calm and relatively emotionless about the whole situation, she did her best to get it out of her mind.
Then he realized that the cameramen had begun to appear on the 4,177 square foot extension he shared with Shanann, just north of Denver. She was confused until she learned that there was more to the story: Shanann's wallet and purse were still in the house and she hadn't responded within the reach of numerous friends.
"When I read the news, I discovered that he was still married and that his wife was 15 weeks pregnant," Kessinger said. "I thought, & # 39; If he could lie to me and hide something so big, what else was he lying about? & # 39;"
During a series of texts, she riddled him with questions: Was there any sign of strength entry? Were there other key elements such as your daughter's car seat and EpiPens? Feeling that her answer was "off,quot; as she put it, she continued to send questions the next day, demanding that she share everything she knew. "He reached a point where he was telling me so many lies that I finally told him that I didn't want to talk to him again until they found his family," he said.
But she had someone else she wanted to chat with. The next day, he called the Weld County Sheriff's Office and let them know that he had been seeing Chris, not knowing that he had lied about his marital status. He met with FBI researchers the same day. "I just wanted to help," he explained. "With a pregnant woman and two missing children, I was going to do everything I could."
She saw the news later that night when Chris was arrested for the three murders. "I don't think there is a logical explanation of what he did," he said. "It's a meaningless act, and it's horrible."
As was the farce that followed.
The next day, Shanann was discovered in a shallow grave at the oil site (Chris was fired from his job on the day of his arrest) while his daughters were submerged in drums containing crude oil. Soon after, a jailed Chris finally agreed to tell investigators what he called "the truth,quot; about what happened. Although he had previously claimed that they had disappeared on their own after having had a "civil,quot; but "emotional,quot; conversation that he wanted to separate a few hours after she returned from a work trip to Arizona, she now had a different story that tell.
Asking to speak with his father, Ronnie Watts, in the interrogation room, he claimed that he had strangled Shanann in a "rage,quot; after seeing him. his He strangled Celeste after their conversation and saw Bella's body, lifeless and blue, in her bed. With the three dead, he continued, put their bodies in their van and drove the 40 miles to the oil field to bury them.
The explanation was shocking and literally incredible for the authorities. "There is absolutely no evidence that she killed her children," said a source close to the investigation. Persons. "None at all. And there is physical evidence that links him to his murders. Strangulation is a very personal way of killing someone, with a lot of physical contact. Based on preliminary evidence, everything is consistent with him killing them all." . "
It is an action that he finally admitted on November 6 in an effort to avoid a possible death penalty, pleading guilty to nine charges, according to prosecutors: five counts of first-degree murder, one charge of illegal termination of pregnancy and three counts of manipulation with a corpse
And yet, his family kept insisting that he could not have done it.
"There is not one person you can talk to who says something about this child," Mom Cindy told ABC 11, who like her father Ronnie believed in her original version that he only killed his wife after she murdered their children.
"It's hard for me to believe that it would hurt the girls no matter what," Ronnie agreed. "The story he told me that night, I believed it: the way he looked at me, the way he cried, he believed it."
Now, he said, he is worried about what will happen to his son who spends 23 hours a day in his cell under the "Close Surveillance Protocol," a technical name for suicide surveillance. Although he has access to a communal newspaper during his daily excursion to the common room, he has only two personal effects in his cell: a bible and a photo of his wife and children killed.
"It was normal," Cindy insisted, "he didn't have a bad temper, he was calm like his father. He's not a monster."
That is a term that seems to be reserved for his former daughter-in-law. Claiming that Chris changed after meeting his future girlfriend in high school, Cindy said he could be abusive, manipulative and worked to isolate him from his family. "It was a very difficult relationship," he said about his interactions with Shanann.
As such, he claimed, he felt that Shanann was "more capable than Christopher,quot; of killing his children: "Christopher, I don't see him capable at all, but if something happened that night and that happened, God forbid if it happened." It happened, what was the trigger? Why? What happened? I just want to know the truth because he is not the next sociopath. He is not the type of person who would do something like that. I have to know why. "
Getting to the root of what happened was also critical for the Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent Tammy Lee, who, along with FBI agent Graham Coder, worked to obtain Watt's confession. That's why she shared in a December episode of Oxygen & # 39; s Criminal ConfessionsHe paid a visit to Watts about six months after the murders.
"I needed to hear him say that Shannan didn't kill his children," he explained. "I needed that to come out of his mouth." As the spectators saw, Watts not only admitted to killing his wife after confessing that he no longer loved her, but shared that he had put his daughters in the car. while they were still alive Throw Shannan's body into the minefield.
"No one had contemplated, as I recall in any discussion, that the girls were alive when they were taken to the oil site," said deputy head of Weld County, DA Steve Wrenn. And yet, according to Watts, they were there to watch him bury Shanann and his eldest daughter, Bella, they even watched him as he stifled his younger sister and placed his lifeless body in nearby oil tanks.
It is a disturbing image, impossible to imagine for most, but that the convicted murderer sees all the time. "Chris told us that, every night, when he closes his eyes, he hears Bella shout:" Dad, no! "Lee said, sharing that it seemed like an appropriate punishment for him to feel even an iota of the pain he inflicted." I feel that he deserves it. I hope you hear that every night. "
(Originally published on November 17, 2018 at 3 a.m. PT)