China's omnivorous markets are again in the eye of a lethal outbreak

The Wildlife Conservation Society, a New York-based defense organization, called for a global ban on the commercial sale of wildlife, especially in markets such as those in China, saying the latest outbreak demonstrated the threat to public health.

Christian Walzer, executive director of health at the organization, said the amazing diversity of wild animals in markets such as these, packed in small cages in crowded market stalls, created a perfect laboratory for the involuntary incubation of new viruses that can enter human cells Viruses can spread through saliva, blood or feces.

"Each animal is a package of pathogens," he said in a telephone interview.

But some Chinese consumers attribute traditional medicinal benefits to animals. Sellers and even state media officials have promoted wildlife as alternative sources of protein and sources of income in impoverished regions.

An article from the Xinhua news agency last fall, for example, said raising bamboo rats was helping to get people out of poverty in Guangxi, another southern province.

Concerns about meat supplies increased last year due to the outbreak of African swine fever, which killed 40 percent of the country's pigs. The production of domesticated cattle on the country's farms, compared to the sale of wildlife, is subject to greater regulation and inspection. Outbreaks still occur, but they are identified more quickly.

Part of the problem with wildlife trade is that there is much less regulation, despite the increased risk of living animals infecting each other and people, especially in markets that can be unhealthy.

Walzer said a problem with the legal production of some species is that it can blur the lines between those raised in captivity and those caught in the wild, where unknown viruses have existed for years without contact with humans.