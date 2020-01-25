China fights the outbreak of coronavirus: all the latest updates | China news

%MINIFYHTML6e535c4bcad526ed54a229e9dfd2a10011% %MINIFYHTML6e535c4bcad526ed54a229e9dfd2a10012%

The death toll in the outbreak of a new coronavirus in China rose to 54 authorities in the most affected province of Hubei, he said Sunday, when China stepped up efforts to contain the infection and President Xi Jinping warned that the country is facing to a "grave." situation,quot;.

The Hubei authorities also reported 323 new cases, which would raise the number of infections across the country to 1,610 according to figures previously published by the central government.

Respiratory disease remained centered in the capital of Hubei Province, Wuhan, home of 11 million people, which represented seven of the new deaths and 46 of the new confirmed cases, said the Hubei Health Commission.

China has intensified travel restrictions, effectively sealing Wuhan and more than a dozen other cities, slowing down the movement of about 56 million people amid fears that the transmission speed will accelerate during the lunar New Year's high travel season.

Health authorities around the world have intensified detection at airports and other entry and exit points in an attempt to prevent a global pandemic as the virus continues to spread, with cases reported in Australia, France, the United States and seven countries from Asia Pacific Beyond China.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has recognized that respiratory disease, which has been traced to the city of Wuhan, is an emergency in China, but the organization said Thursday that it was too early to declare it a global health emergency.

Sunday, January 26

The death toll increases to 54

The number of deaths from the viral outbreak increased to 54 on Sunday morning, and authorities in the Hubei province, much affected, reported 13 new deaths and 323 new confirmed cases.

The latest issues of Hubei, the epicenter of contagion, would put the national total of infections confirmed in 1,610, according to figures previously published by the central government.

