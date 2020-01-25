Chief Keef, 24, dating underage star Bhad Bhabie, Baby Mama Furious

%MINIFYHTMLd9ddf8ec70da4559016d8df024ddb06a11% %MINIFYHTMLd9ddf8ec70da4559016d8df024ddb06a12%

The rapper of & # 39; Love Sosa & # 39; He is called by his daughter's mother for defending his 8-year-old son and lying about being at work just to hang out with his younger girlfriend.

Keef boss, 24, is supposedly dating Bhad Bhabie (Danielle Bregoli) who is still a minor. His baby mom called him on Instagram, claiming that the rapper stood up his 8-year-old daughter Kayden to date his 16-year-old girlfriend.

Their relationship was exposed when Bhabie, 16, posted a photo in front of her house in Tarzana and uploaded an image from her bed. The underage brunette also put on a shirt that he congratulated as the "hardest gram shirt".

According to his baby mom, the rapper ignored his 8-year-old daughter who sent him a text message several times asking him to go to his house to see him. He rejected the boy saying he was busy with work while, in fact, he was "taking care of a different child."

The baby mom said it's not the first time the hip-hop star rejects her son. She has been trying to be understanding but finally had enough. "How did you get time for someone else's son and not yours," she put her baby father in a blast.

"Being the weekend (again) there is no school, I would expect a man to fulfill his promise by promising the girl," he wrote. "But no, they taught me this morning that my baby's father is with a younger @bhadbhabie who is publishing movies at home to be seen."

"No more than 8 years older than his daughter," he referred to Bhabie's age. "Wow. This nigga doesn't want a break. He has 0 more possibilities."

Neither Chief Keef nor Bhad Bhabie commented on the controversy surrounding their relationship.

It is not the first time that the minor Bhabie was linked to an older man. In 2019, I was flirting with the rapper up to 20 years old. Lil GotIt. Their relationship led to their infamous fight with a young star Woah vicky.