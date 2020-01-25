Cher joins Eve, Courteney Cox and Miley to ask Britney to be released from guardianship

%MINIFYHTMLe60109f53cc509f25a9aee47b1992df311% %MINIFYHTMLe60109f53cc509f25a9aee47b1992df312%

The creator of hits & # 39; Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down) & # 39; He becomes the last celebrity to support the Free Britney campaign, joining people like Miley Cyrus, Eve, Courtney Cox and Rose McGowan.

Up News Info –

Cher slammed shut Britney SpearsGuardianship in the midst of Britney's battle to take control of his life. "ONLY SUFFICIENT MEDICATIONS TO KEEP HIS WORK, BUT NOT ENOUGH TO HAVE A LIFE," Cher criticized Britney's handlers while publishing an article exposing the alleged corruption of guardianship.

"Ask … why a woman works, if her conservative knows she is not well enough to take care of herself," Cher added. One of his followers agreed: "His team says he is mentally incompetent to make his own decisions, but he makes millions with his world tours and performances."

"Who is your & # 39; team & # 39 ;?" Cher asked. "Don't you have a & # 39; lawyer & # 39; no vested interests?" Fans responded quickly, saying that Britney's lawyer was a lawyer appointed by the court and that the "Circus" singer, under the tutelage, could not hire her own lawyer because she is considered unable to make her own decision.

"I would like to meet her … I would go see her, listen to her, hug her, and because unlike those in her life … I don't want and don't need anything from her," Cher wrote. She added: "In Las Vegas (where Britney had a residency program), people have talked about this for a long time."

Cher was not the only celebrity who asked for Britney's release. In May 2019, Miley Cyrus shouted "Free Britney" during a live performance while changing his "Party in the U.S.A." "And the lyrics Jay Z the song was in … "a" And Britney's song was in … ".

Rose McGowan He said in May: "It is time for her to be free and live her life on her own terms. I hope she is well and I hope she is well and I love how much her fans love her."

She showed her support for Britney again on Instagram, "From the cage in which she has been put in since she was a baby. The girl she was and maybe the woman she is stole her life in the most psychedelic way. She's so big Too bad they've done him. "

In 2019, when Britney was detained against her will in a psychiatric hospital, rapper Eve He showed his support by wearing a "#FreeBritney" shirt during a visit to "The conversation"She said:" I am wearing this shirt because we all love her. "

In the meantime, Courteney Cox surprised Britney's business manager, Lou Taylor. "Let's go deeper and get this person out," he wrote. "I hope the curatorship research is going well. I really don't like doing this. But it seems no one else is doing it."

First "friends“Star told Lou to“ leave. ”She revealed:“ In 2010 I threatened you with a jury trial if you persisted in trying to take over my estate. I also meant it. I keep my word. "

Britney Spears has been under guardianship, presented by her father Jamie Spears, for more than a decade after her crisis. While Jamie claimed that he was better personally and professionally, Britney allegedly could not talk about curatorship.

In 2016 during a session with Jonathan RossAccording to reports, he tried to talk about his guardianship, but before he could go deeper into it, the subject quickly went out.

Jamie and Lou also took Britney's followers to court. Jamie recently won against a blogger who was campaigning for #FreeBritney.

Britney has been begging the judge and his father to loosen the reigns of the curatorship. However, Jamie did the opposite. In June 2019, he filed a legal request to expand the scope of his guardianship to cover his home state of Louisiana. He also reportedly wanted to expand the curatorship to several other states outside of California, including Hawaii and Florida.