Channing Tatum Trashes Fan who speaks badly about Jessie J's relationship – "Nobody loves you here,quot;

Today, Channing Tatum turned to his social networks to destroy a fan who mockingly compared his current girlfriend, Jessie J, with the mother of his children, Jenna Dewan. Page Six states that the actor was on Instagram to fight a fan who dropped the rude comment.

This Friday, the hateful eight alum posted a photo on her Instagram where Jessie was kissing her cheek. In other words, it seems that their relationship is back. An IG user, alexisak184, wrote that "Jenna looks better with you."

After the comment, Tatum, who then turned off the comments section, jumped in Jessie's defense by asking the fan to take a moment and reflect honestly on how they make others feel.

Tatum continued to tell the IG commentator that nobody wants them there, adding that his girlfriend is "dazzling and beautiful," while at the same time, he said equally kind words about his daughter's mother, Jenna Dewan.

Then he went on to describe his ex as a great person. At that time, Channing was preparing to walk the red carpet with Jessie at the MusiCares 2020 Person of the Year Gala in Los Angeles. On the same night, the actor posted another picture of Jessie.

Earlier this year, several publications reported that Channing and Jessie had temporarily stopped their relationship after only one year. However, rumors of his reconciliation persisted on social networks. As noted earlier, Channing was linked to Jenna Dewan for years, and they have a 6-year-old daughter named Everly.

In November 2019, Channing and Jenna finalized their divorce. Dewan expects a son with his boyfriend, Steve Kazee. Page Six reported on the separation of Channing and Jenna in November last year, stating that it fell 1.5 years after they first separated.

At that time, TMZ said the former couple never reached an agreement on the custody of their daughter or her property.



