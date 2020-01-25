Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan arrange custody battle amid online drama

Channing Tatum Y Jenna DewaI have reached a custody agreement.

According to The explosion, who reported the news on Saturday morning, the former couple reached a custody agreement. The media reports that the two will have 50/50 custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Everly.

In addition, both agreed not to exploit their daughter for any type of advertising on social networks, which also includes sponsorships and / or campaigns. If any of them decides to make an advertising deal on behalf of their daughter, they will need the other party's consent to do so.

The publication also revealed that Channing and Jenna agreed to work with a counselor to establish a vacation schedule and be able to divide their custody fairly.

A source confirmed to E! News that The explosionThe report was accurate. ME! The news has also been communicated with the teams of both actors for comments and they have not received a response.