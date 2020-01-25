Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan arrange custody battle amid online drama

Channing Tatum Y Jenna DewaI have reached a custody agreement.
According to The explosion, who reported the news on Saturday morning, the former couple reached a custody agreement. The media reports that the two will have 50/50 custody of their 6-year-old daughter, Everly.
In addition, both agreed not to exploit their daughter for any type of advertising on social networks, which also includes sponsorships and / or campaigns. If any of them decides to make an advertising deal on behalf of their daughter, they will need the other party's consent to do so.
The publication also revealed that Channing and Jenna agreed to work with a counselor to establish a vacation schedule and be able to divide their custody fairly.
A source confirmed to E! News that The explosionThe report was accurate. ME! The news has also been communicated with the teams of both actors for comments and they have not received a response.
The news of the custody agreement of Channing and Jenna comes only one day after having a drama on social networks.
the Mike Magic alum shared an Instagram photo of him and Jessie JFriday night, which happened a few days after we reported that they had met again after a brief break. Harmless right?
Apparently, a commentator was not a fan of his revived romance.
"Jenna looks better with you," the Internet troll responded to the actor's post.
While Channing rarely gets involved with those who hate online, he couldn't contain his thoughts. "There is no one more impressive and beautiful in sight, but even more human than Jess," he said. "And yes, that includes my ex."
He later clarified that Jenna was "beautiful and amazing in her own right."
However, it didn't take long for things to intensify.
Hours later, Jenna's boyfriend and the father of her second child, Steve Kazee, He took Instagram Stories to defend it online. the Shameless alum published a gif of Will ferrellsaying: "Take care of your mouth." Kazee captioned the image, "That reckless talk bruh …"
It seems that things are starting to cool down among former ex online.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.