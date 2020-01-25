Carefully selected run in Naas with Cheltenham in mind | Racing news





Coach Willie Mullins

Carefully selected, you will book your ticket for the Cheltenham Festival when you quickly return to action at Naas on Sunday.

The eight-year-old boy, trained by Willie Mullins, is the favorite favorite for National Hunt Chase after impressing in his first two fencing starts this season, recently dominating his rivals in a Grade Three contest over two and a half miles. in Punchestown

However, the updated race conditions announced last summer indicated that to qualify for the National Hunting Chase, a horse must have finished in the first four in an organized chase for two miles and seven and a half years or more, that Carefully Selected has not.

With the clock running, Mullins has been left with few options other than delivering his cargo just fifteen days after his victory at Punchestown in the third three-mile grade this weekend.

Mullins said: "He is in good shape and, although he won very well more than two and a half miles last time, I think the passage of up to three miles will suit him."

"It is not ideal to run so fast after Punchestown, but it needs to be placed to qualify for the National Hunting in Cheltenham, so we are letting you take a risk this weekend."

Carefully selected did not participate in either RSA Chase or Marsh Novices & # 39; Chase in Cheltenham earlier this week, which means that National Hunt Chase is your only option.

He will have to give weight to each of his rivals this weekend, which include his stable companion Small Farm, Elwood by Gordon Elliott and Matthew Smith's stable star, Ronald Pump.

The latter won with his fencing arch at Fairyhouse before finishing a distant second in the Drinmore and being hit by obstacles.

Smith said: "The intention of this season was always to chase, and when he won his beginner chase, it was absolutely brilliant. Then, in Drinmore, he was not 100 percent happy with the way he jumped, even before the serious mistake.

"He ran a great obstacle course, giving the winner (Treacysenniscorthy) two stones, and in another 20 yards he would probably have caught him.

"To run like that with a mark of 145, I wouldn't be afraid if we were left with obstacles for the Pertemps or even the Stayers & # 39; Hurdle, since I thought it was a fair performance."

"But in an ideal world, you would like to be close, as it is his only season as a rookie. If he jumps on Sunday as he did the first time, he would be delighted."

The other third grade on the card is the Limestone Lad Hurdle, which was won last season by the hero of Hurdle Champion Espoir D & # 39; Allen.

This year's camp is headed by Australian assailant Big Blue, who is co-trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace and will be led by Rachael Blackmore.

Galileo's castrated horse stopped at his European debut at Christmas Hurdle in Kempton on boxing day, but Maher is anticipating an improvement in Ireland.

Maher said: "Big Blue has shown that it is a good quality flat horse and that it is relatively new to obstacles."

"He can mix it with the best of the horses down here. Not only are we sure where he will fit in there, but I thought he had the potential to justify going there."

"He stays well and manages our worst terrain, so conditions shouldn't be a problem for him."

"He has studied several times since he ran in Kempton and has studied well and worked very well, so we expect a bold performance. The race in Kempton was not a true reading of the Big Blue form and I am still quite sure that he will be at the height.

"The Limestone Lad Hurdle will guide us on where we can potentially place it in Cheltenham."

Mullins saddles Franco De Port and the high class mare Stormy Ireland, while Elliott is represented by Mengli Khan and Sutton Place.

Jetez (Jessica Harrington) and Off You Go (Charles Byrnes) are the other applicants.