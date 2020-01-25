Cardiff fans warned of alleged discriminatory chants in the FA Cup tie in Reading | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe2eba7ffdd7aed21cad39dbe10b79c6011% %MINIFYHTMLe2eba7ffdd7aed21cad39dbe10b79c6012%





An announcement was made about the tannoy at Madejski Stadium asking for the singing to stop.

%MINIFYHTMLe2eba7ffdd7aed21cad39dbe10b79c6013% %MINIFYHTMLe2eba7ffdd7aed21cad39dbe10b79c6014%

Cardiff fans were accused of racist and homophobic chants during the first half of their tie in the fourth round of the FA Cup in Reading.

With the continuous play and the score 1-1 in the 26th minute, an announcement was made about the Madejski stadium's public address system so that the "visiting fans,quot; would give up with their singing that "it was not acceptable."

The two teams meet again in the Championship, this time at Cardiff City Stadium on Friday.