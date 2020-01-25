Billie Eilish, Grammy nominated 10 times, had a relatable FA

It's almost time for the 2020 Grammy Awards, and it will be a great night for Billie eilish.

The 18-year-old singer is in six categories, including Recording of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist. In fact, she has already made history by becoming the youngest artist to win nominations in the four main categories of the awards program.

Even so, the "bad boy,quot; star faces stiff competition. Lizzo He enters the night with eight nominations, the largest number of nominees this year. Lil Nas X It also has a total of six assents. However, fans will only have to tune in this Sunday night to see who takes the trophy home.

%MINIFYHTMLab8af8680abd12db43ef8a1d69874a8a13% %MINIFYHTMLab8af8680abd12db43ef8a1d69874a8a14%

Life has certainly changed for Eilish since launching "Ocean Eyes,quot; on SoundCloud in 2016. From securing the nominations for the awards and topping the charts to touring the world and writing music for movies, the musician has had several memorable moments.

And yet, Eilish has remained completely relatable and real with his fans.