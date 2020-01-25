Billie Eilish, Grammy nominated 10 times, had a relatable FA

It's almost time for the 2020 Grammy Awards, and it will be a great night for Billie eilish.
The 18-year-old singer is in six categories, including Recording of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Best New Artist. In fact, she has already made history by becoming the youngest artist to win nominations in the four main categories of the awards program.
Even so, the "bad boy,quot; star faces stiff competition. Lizzo He enters the night with eight nominations, the largest number of nominees this year. Lil Nas X It also has a total of six assents. However, fans will only have to tune in this Sunday night to see who takes the trophy home.
Life has certainly changed for Eilish since launching "Ocean Eyes,quot; on SoundCloud in 2016. From securing the nominations for the awards and topping the charts to touring the world and writing music for movies, the musician has had several memorable moments.
And yet, Eilish has remained completely relatable and real with his fans.
Do you need proof? Check out the gallery below.
Steve Jennings / WireImage
When it became real about social networks:
"I used to read every comment and every image I was tagged in and responded to each DM, but now I barely enter Instagram because I can't handle that shit," he said. NME in January "Shit, that shit. I just don't want to see all the horrible things people say. I don't want to see that I should have died instead of this artist. You don't have to look at my phone to avoid getting involved." I had to delete Twitter in March for that. No one will win. If someone told me something in person, I would hit their asses. "
Samir Hussein / WireImage
When it became real about the industry:
"This industry is really horrible, but if I wasn't doing this, it would probably be miserable because this is always what I wanted," he told NME. "No matter how horrible fame is and how horrible this and that is: many things make all this worthwhile, you know?"
Jonas Walzberg / Image Alliance through Getty Images
When it became real about child actors:
"I followed like two auditions," he said Rolling Stone in August. "So lame. This creepy and cold room. All of these children who looked exactly the same. Most of the child actors are psychopaths."
Michael Hickey / Getty Images
When he became real about the demands of his career:
"We can't allow this to be the rest of our lives. We were talking about it the other day, we're like, & # 39; I'm 17 years old, friend & # 39; I can't have my life exactly like this forever, and neither can he. can, "he told Beats 1 Zane Lowe in April, noticing that his brother Finneas O & # 39; Connell He has just bought a house with his girlfriend and has a dog. "It's a strange balance, because I want to grow in my life, and grow and have a life. But I already have my career … After having been on tour, I know how it works. I know you're leaving and it's a bit of your friends that they are sad, then you’ve gone long enough for life to move on and keep doing things. It’s the same as if someone died. You have to go on. You shouldn’t mourn every two seconds for the rest of your life. Yo have to go ahead ".
Mark Sagliocco / WireImage
When he became real about the reaction to his wardrobe:
"I've talked a lot with female artists about this, because if you're not a female artist you probably don't think about this," he said. NME. "If I were a boy and I was wearing these baggy clothes, nobody would be surprised. There are people out there who say:" Dress like a girl for once! Wear tight clothes, you would be much prettier and your career would be much Better! & # 39; No, I wouldn't. I literally wouldn't. "
Chris Polk / Variety / Shutterstock
When it became real about crying to a controversial friend:
"I want to be able to cry, I don't want to be ashamed of that," he told the Independent of the United Kingdom, in April, about the reaction to his feelings after the murder of XXXTentacion in 2018. "I don't think he deserves to be hated for loving someone who passed away. "
Broadimage / Shutterstock
When he became real about his love for an iconic NBC comedy:
"When I wake up, I wear The office. If I'm making a burrito, I light The office," she said Elle in March. "I need the distraction, so I don't think. It's like a therapy for me. I have too much to think about and people (I don't want) to disappoint."
Chris Lever / Shutterstock
When it became real about ageism in the industry:
"When older people say: & # 39; What do you know about things like love? & # 39 ;, I know more about it than you because I feel it for the first time right now, while you haven't felt it in a long time ," she said NME. "That doesn't mean it's less powerful, but it's definitely a different feeling. They are used to love, anguish, pain and the simple desire to die, but for a younger person it's something completely new to you. And it's scary." .
Stop Griffin / WireImage
When he became real about his body image:
"That was probably when I was more insecure. I didn't have that much confidence. I couldn't talk and just be normal. When I think about it or see pictures of me then, I didn't agree with who it was," she said. Rolling Stone of his preteen dance career. "At the dance, you wear very small clothes. And I have never felt comfortable with very small clothes. I was always worried about my appearance. That was the peak of my body dysmorphia. I couldn't look in the mirror at all."
Rich Fury / Getty Images
When it became real about the state of the world:
"Brother, teenagers know more than anyone else about the country we live in now," he said. NME. "The world is ending and, honestly, I don't understand the law that says you have to be older to vote, because they are going to die soon and we will have to deal with it. That makes no sense. Me. But seeing the young people participate in peaceful protests and not obeying is beautiful. "
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!