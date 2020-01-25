Ben Stokes fined after insulting the viewer in the fourth test | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLac902a4298bb0266821f1da4492ac64611% %MINIFYHTMLac902a4298bb0266821f1da4492ac64612%









Former England captain Michael Atherton says players should not react to spectator abuse after Ben Stokes was involved in an incident in Johannesburg

Ben Stokes has been fined 15 percent of his party's rate for his rude response to a spectator on the opening day of England's fourth test against South Africa.

The all-terrain of England was captured by television cameras using expletives in reaction to a comment from the crowd when he left the field after his dismissal shortly before the game closed.

The 28-year-old issued a statement Friday night apologizing for his reaction to "repeated abuse of the crowd,quot; after being caught in slips the first day in Johannesburg.

Stokes' comments are a level one violation according to article 2.3 of the Cricket International Council's code of conduct, regarding "the use of an audible obscenity during an international match."

