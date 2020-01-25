Ben Stokes fined after insulting the viewer in the fourth test | Cricket News

Last update: 01/25/20 2:15 pm
Ben Stokes has been fined 15 percent of his party's rate for his rude response to a spectator on the opening day of England's fourth test against South Africa.
The all-terrain of England was captured by television cameras using expletives in reaction to a comment from the crowd when he left the field after his dismissal shortly before the game closed.
The 28-year-old issued a statement Friday night apologizing for his reaction to "repeated abuse of the crowd,quot; after being caught in slips the first day in Johannesburg.
Stokes' comments are a level one violation according to article 2.3 of the Cricket International Council's code of conduct, regarding "the use of an audible obscenity during an international match."
More to follow …