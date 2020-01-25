Australians open wallets, hearts for communities devastated by fire | Australia news

%MINIFYHTMLf5da0bae54fecc183db58f20fa85eb5c11% %MINIFYHTMLf5da0bae54fecc183db58f20fa85eb5c12%

Melbourne, Australia – This year, as fires have broken out in Australia, consuming homes, farms and villages, people have gathered to help, raising tens of millions of dollars for affected families, volunteer fire units and wildlife devastated by the flames.

An estimated 17 million hectares (42 million acres) with more than 6,000 destroyed buildings and families have been burned in All states were devastated and homeless.

In the midst of the tragedy, the Australians have intervened.

In New South Wales, the Rural Fire Service has received donations that have now exceeded 50 million Australian dollars ($ 34.1 million), said RFS spokesman James Morris.

The funds come from everything from fire helmets and donation cubes placed in local stores to celebrity GoFundMe campaigns, he said.

"IIn that good Australian community spirit, people just want to go out and do something, ”Morris told Al Jazeera. “But they can't always help physically or donate physical items. So, his way of showing his support is through financial donations. ”

‘ Thanks for being our heroes

Barbecues, fun races, boot camps and charity concerts, large and small, have been held throughout the country.

ThThe Muslim community organized barbecues for firefighters and displaced locals in fire-affected cities, including Lakes Entrance, east of Melbourne, where a local tweeted that four to five supply trucks had arrived and "the first round of hitching is already cooked." .

The Lakes Entrance volunteer fire department has received some creative letters of thanks, as well as supplies from Cakes and muffins.

Volunteer firefighters in Lake Entrance, Victoria, have received muffins and handwritten letters from young children (Lakes Entrance VFA)

“You are so brave to fight fires. We are thanking you every day, ”said a note signed by Grace.

“Thank you for being our heroes. You are the best, ”said another.

The children have also been donating pocket money to their local fire brigades, and one A Western Australia elementary student personally raised $ 500 and gave half to the Lakes Entrance team and the other half to the Save the Koala fund.

James Pendlebury, manager of a call center team in Melbourne, has been finding creative ways to raise funds in his office.

The team is fundraising in two week cycles between victim assistance, wildlife assistance and voluntary shootinger support. Among the initiatives so far have been a draw of numbers, baked goods, fruit cake on Friday and a market of office craftsmen.

"We wanted to give everyone the opportunity to participate, including people who could not afford to give money," Pendlebury said.

The wide range of items includes bags, homemade preserves and sauces, red wine vinegar and crochet coasters.

"We have many people with talent at work and many different ideas can arise from people's need to help," Pendlebury said. "It's a very simple way to encourage people … there is a sense of accomplishment."

So far they have raised 5,100 Australian dollars.

"People get entrenched in horror," he said.

"Knitting a hat, making bags for wildlife or anything else that you consider constructive helps people's self-esteem."

Help for animals

John Grant, of the WIRES wildlife group, said they had been "overwhelmed by generosity and concern for our wildlife around the world."

He talked about a fundraiser by Blue Mountains resident Joshua Elston, who has cerebral palsy, and his caretaker Hannah Shore.

"Joshua wanted to do something for the animals affected by the forest fires, so he made cakes for a cake stand in Springwood," Grant said. "He went up on the community's Facebook page and the community joined with even more cakes and slices."

Last weekend, the cake stand raised $ 2,116 Australian dollars.

Jacob Angelino, a volunteer firefighter in Victoria, said they have been delivering donated products to fire-affected areas for several weeks.

Joshua Elston, who helped raise thousands for the WIRES wildlife group by organizing a cake sale. (WIRE / Al Jazeera)

"A lot of people are just buying things to try and help people recover," he told Al Jazeera.

“The other week we picked up a great delivery. The locals had gathered carts full of supplies and loaded the truck with lots of water blocks, long-lasting food, that sort of thing for those people who were trapped in help centers. "

Thousands of Australians have also opened their homes to evacuees and their pets.

After offering the paddocks behind their home to those evacuated with animals via Twitter on New Year's Eve, PhD student Erin Riley not only received applications, but more accommodation offers began to arrive.

In a matter of days she created FindABed to match the now 6,500 accommodation offers with people in need.

Celebrity fundraisers

Charity concerts are also being used to raise funds as local bands play in pub concerts and international stars such as Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton John, Queen and the popular children's group Wiggles organize concerts in the coming weeks with all proceeds donated to causes of fire relief.

The American punk band Blink 182 launched a product line specifically to raise funds for Australia's wildlife, while actress Rebel Wilson auctioned a private lunch at her home for two fans and Shane Warne, a former international cricketer for Australia, raised more than one million Australian dollars by auctioning off his baggy green cap.

Some offices have held markets to raise funds for fire relief (James Pendlebury / Al Jazeera)

Many celebrities, including Chris Hemsworth, Elton John, Pink and Metallica, have publicly donated large sums for forest fire relief, while the Facebook fundraiser of Australian comedian Celeste Barber has raised more than 50 million Australian dollars.

yesusinessmen worldwide millions have also raised or promised millions, while dozens of Australian companies have donated goods or percentages of your shots.

The stories of less conventional media have also spread through social networks, as some models offered nude photographs to those who donated, and a message to the clients of an alleged local drug dealer spread on social networks after he promised to give 10 percent of weekends to gain fire relief

"A lot of my family has been affected, ”said the circulated message. "It's not a joke. Actually be legitimate. Thank you all."

For now, the long-awaited rain is easing the situation in much of the country, but the risk of new outbreaks will remain high throughout the summer.

The generosity of fellow Australians will greatly contribute to helping the long reconstruction process that awaits so many families and communities, as well as the country's unique wildlife.