Australian Open 2020: Nick Kyrgios talks about Rafael Nadal and respect

Nick Kyrgios believes there is a layer of respect between him and Rafael Nadal, but he would not go so far as to say that he likes the No. 1 in the world before his meeting at the Australian Open.

After both players won their third round matches on Saturday, they will fight in the selection of fourth round matches on Monday (Sunday in the US).

Nadal won a 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, while Kyrgios beat Karen Khachanov 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (6), 6 -7 (7), 7-6 (8) in an incredibly close contest that lasts four hours and 26 minutes.

Kyrgios won three of his seven games against Nadal in a rivalry that accelerated at the Mexico Open last year when words were exchanged after an Australian game.

After his clear victory in Melbourne, Nadal said he was not sure if he likes Kyrgios, 24, although he admitted that his participation in the sport can benefit the ATP Tour.

"I don't know. I don't know him personally, honestly, to have a clear opinion," Nadal told reporters. "It is clear, of course, that when he does things that in my opinion are not good, I don't like him."

"When he plays good tennis and shows passion for this game, he is a positive player for our tour, and I want my tour to be bigger, not smaller."

"So the players that make the tour bigger are important for the tour. When you're ready to play your best tennis and play with passion, you're one of these guys. When you're doing the other things, of course you don't like,quot;.

When it was Kyrgios' turn to face the journalists, he made reference to the battle of the duo in Wimbledon last year, which Nadal won in four closed sets.

"The last time I played with him was in Wimbledon," Kyrgios said, "we had a very good game, 7-6 in the fourth set."

"At the end of the day, we are two different players. We make it completely different. After Wimbledon, I lost, I was defeated by the best player."

"I shook his hand, looked into his eyes and said," Too good. "Anyway, if we don't love each other or whatever, I think there's a layer of respect. It's one of the best of all time .

"I also read that he thinks I am good for the sport. There is a layer of respect that we both have for each other. It does not necessarily mean that we like each other, but we are going to go out and contrast styles and personalities.

"I don't really know Rafa. I've never dated him or anything like that, so I really don't know what he is like. I don't really dislike him. I don't know him at all." A great tennis player. I don't know him as a person. I'm sure it's fine. "

Kyrgios believes that Nadal will have a physical advantage after having an easier route until the last 16, but he is not too worried, and also said his hamstring is better after feeling it against Khachanov.

He added: "Physically, I think I'll be fine. I have a whole day off (Sunday). Rest a little after this, do everything right. I'm super excited, honestly. Play one of the best tennis players on the center court in Your own slam, it's pretty cool.

"I have a lot of time between now and then. Obviously it will be another physical battle."

"Nothing is easy with him. He had a relatively routine game, so he will feel good. I'm anxious for that. I guess that's why you play."

Kyrgios has a 2-1 record against Nadal on hard courts.

"Since junior I enjoyed playing lefties," he said. "I feel I know what game plan I need to take to succeed against them."

"Rafa is a completely different beast. I know his patterns. Everyone knows their patterns, they can't do anything about it. Federer knows their patterns. Everyone knows their patterns. He executes them at the highest level."

"I feel good, as if I felt that my game is ready to start. But it was crazy (against Khachanov). I don't think the emotions have calmed down at all."

Sacha Pisani in Melbourne Park contributed to this report.