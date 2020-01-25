Australian Open 2020: Coco Mania as an American teenager Gauff watches more history in Melbourne

%MINIFYHTMLc657006fb67006f5ccdaa5eaee8a2f4111% %MINIFYHTMLc657006fb67006f5ccdaa5eaee8a2f4112%

MELBOURNE, Australia – Coco Gauff continues to make history at the Australian Open and the American teenage sensation has a chance to break more records.

Gauff has the opportunity to become the first 15-year-old to win an important title after dethroning the Australian Open champion and third-seeded Naomi Osaka in the third round on Friday.

After announcing against Venus Williams at Wimbledon last year, Gauff has flourished in his main draw debut at Melbourne Park this month.

Without startling, Gauff became the youngest player to beat a defending champion at the Australian Open in the Open Era courtesy of her relentless 6-3 6-4 victory over former World No. 1 Osaka on the court by Rod Laver Arena.

It was a performance, which lasted just over an hour, that broke records in Melbourne, where Gauff became the youngest player to beat a defending champion in a race since Jennifer Capriati (15 years, 163 days) at the Open United States of 1991.

Gauff also eclipsed Martina Hingis, the youngest winner of an important singles title (1997 Australian Open) at 16 and 105 days, as the youngest player to reach the last 16 in Melbourne Park since the grand Switzerland (15 years, 120 days) until the quarter-finals of 1996.

She was the first American woman in 30 years to reach the third round in each of her first three appearances in the main draw in the majors, a feat that none of the Williams sisters achieved and the third player in the last 30 years to win At least eight games. He wins in the majors before his 16th birthday.

Gauff is also the youngest player to defeat an opponent ranked in the top five since the 1991 match between Capriati and Gabriela Sabatini.