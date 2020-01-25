Anger as Uganda activist cropped from photo with her white peers | News

%MINIFYHTMLa0c7771e468e283178aafe47be7bf52711% %MINIFYHTMLa0c7771e468e283178aafe47be7bf52712%

Users of social networks have supported Uganda's climate advocate Vanessa Nakate after she was cropped from a photograph taken with her white peers in Davos.

Nakate accused the media of racism after the Associated Press news agency took it out of a photo taken with activists Greta Thunberg, Loukina Tille, Luisa Neubauer and Isabelle Axelsson.

The image was taken on Friday after the young activists gave a press conference at the Swiss complex, where they had been invited by the organizers of the annual World Economic Forum (WEF), whose agenda this year focused largely on environmental issues .

%MINIFYHTMLa0c7771e468e283178aafe47be7bf52713% %MINIFYHTMLa0c7771e468e283178aafe47be7bf52714%

Nakate looked surprised to discover that she had been removed from the photograph.

"I was cropped from this photo! Why?" Nakate asked on his Twitter account on Friday.

"You not only deleted a photo. You deleted a continent. But I am stronger than ever," said the 23-year-old, who posted a video of almost 11 minutes on the social media platform.

Share if you can

What it means to be removed from a photo! https://t.co/1dmcbyneYV – Vanessa Nakate (@vanessa_vash) January 24, 2020

After its publication, Twitter users expressed anger at the news agency movement and urged it to remove the cropped photo and share one of the activists.

Outrageous. Full public declaration and retraction are required. Stay strong @vanessa_vash 🙏 – Adam Lethbridge (@AdamLethbridge) January 24, 2020

AP showed its true colors. They do not control the world. Go forward with an intact heart and a very high head. – Libby Gowrie (@LibbySavant) January 24, 2020

Fellow activist Thunberg called the decision to cut his classmates from the photo as "unacceptable."

This is completely unacceptable. Period. https://t.co/gefmJ11b6C – Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 24, 2020

After the violent reaction, AP deleted the photo and replaced it with one that showed all the activists.

"We are sorry to have posted a photo this morning that cut out Uganda's climate activist Vanessa Nakate, the only person of color in the photo," said Sally Buzbee, the agency's executive editor, in a statement.

"We have spoken internally with our journalists and we will learn from this error of judgment, "the statement added.

The controversy even created a broader debate about how Western media covers color climate activists.

Colored climate activists are here, but the description of the movement's media often misrepresents this. The climate crisis affects communities of color more, and that side of our struggle cannot be overlooked You are very strong @vanessa_vash, and we are all here with you ❤️ https://t.co/w7Gk4TceTW – Xiye Bastida (@xiyebastida) January 24, 2020

Meanwhile, Twitter also noted that other agencies mistakenly identified Nakate as Zambian activist Natasha Mwansa.