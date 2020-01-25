Andy Ruiz Jr a wonder in one fell swoop? A new coach is a new beginning, but can you fully commit? The | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML86efbd5f5442fb20f798b28db6f00a5911% %MINIFYHTML86efbd5f5442fb20f798b28db6f00a5912%

Joshua vs Wilder or Fury in Saudi Arabia?

Boxing coaches are often the last to get credit and the first to receive the blame. If you want loyalty, they say, buy a dog.

Andy Ruiz Jr begins the new decade looking for a new coach, leaving a roller coaster 2019 when he surprised Anthony Joshua and then admitted that "partying,quot; and being "overweight,quot; cost him a rematch.

Manny Robles, the man in the corner because of the greatest annoyance of boxing in memory, has been treated harshly, although he saw it coming when Ruiz Jr wasted his time. They had not spoken since December 7 at the post-fight press conference in Saudi Arabia when Robles sat visibly angry and Ruiz Jr apologized shyly for his lazy preparation.

Ruiz Jr's loyalty has been questioned along with his dedication and weight, but changing coaches is not a radical movement. Ruiz Jr has been here before, and caused the most successful year of his life.

Ruiz Jr and coach Robles celebrate their amazing clash against AJ

Robles (L) helped Ruiz Jr to become champion of the IBF, WBA and WBO

Can Ruiz Jr get fit in 2020 with a new coach? Adversary Weight Coach Anthony Joshua II 20st 3lbs Manny Robles Anthony Joshua I 19st 2lbs Manny Robles Alexander Dimitrenko 18st 10lbs Manny Robles Kevin Johnson 18 Manny Robles Devin Vargas 18st 8lbs Manny Robles Joseph Parker 18st 3lbs Abel Sanchez Franklin Lawrence 18 Jeff Grmoja Joell Godfrey 17st 9lbs Jeff Grmoja Siarhei Liakhovich 19st 1lbs Jeff Grmoja

His cruelty in getting rid of coaches and hiring someone new has helped make him the first heavyweight world champion in Mexico.

Jeff Grmoja led Ruiz Jr until his first fight for the world title, against Joseph Parker in 2016, but was replaced by Abel Sánchez, the best moment of the heavyweight race, best known for training Gennadiy Golovkin.

Ruiz Jr lost to Parker, his relationship with coach Sánchez only lasted a fight.

"A lot of people don't know the training camp we had against Joseph Parker," Ruiz Jr sighed regretfully. Sky sports. He wasted no time replacing Sánchez with Robles.

No coach has been able to stop Ruiz Jr's weight fluctuation: he beat Joshua in June after weighing 19 massive pounds, but added a stone in the failed rematch.

Robles said Sky sports earlier this month, before his separation was confirmed: "My job is not to call him every day. He is a man, not a child, and must be treated as such."

"You can't convince someone to want something.

"Fame and money have been overwhelming for Andy. He must know how to handle it. Perhaps after this defeat, the game has humiliated him."

"Stay humble or humble yourself.

"The first three months after beating Joshua on June 1, I had very little communication with him."

Robles was eager to add: "He is an incredible fighter and has shown it to the world. He is a fighter to keep in mind, very durable with great skills, but he must be ready."

"You can't convince someone to want something." Manny Robles

2:06 See the best KOs of 2019 See the best KOs of 2019

Maybe a new man who gives orders will prepare Ruiz Jr.

Tyson Fury made a similar move by replacing coach Ben Davison, who led him back from a three-year hiatus and his first fight with Deontay Wilder, with Sugarhill Steward.

Interestingly, Joshua, who strongly supported his own coach Rob McCracken after losing to Ruiz Jr and was vindicated in the rematch, has backed Fury's decision.

"As a fighter, above all, it doesn't matter to anyone else," Joshua said Sky sports.

"If Fury feels that this is the right thing for him, he has to trust his instinct and follow him because it is only he who (goes up to the ring)."

"Tyson Fury has to do the right thing for Tyson Fury because his name is only mentioned when he announces himself as the winner or the loser."

2020 can be a great year for Ruiz Jr. There is an intrigue to discover if it is a wonder of a single blow or not. Remember, he is still the only man to beat Joshua.

Promoter Eddie Hearn wants to face Ruiz Jr against Dillian Whyte, saying: "That fight is more likely to happen in the United States."

Your choice of new coach will be crucial. But it is Ruiz Jr's decision, and only from him, how he approaches this new dawn.