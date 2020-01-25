Andy Dick crying after a man shot himself in his art gallery

Wenn

The actor of & # 39; Freaky Deaky & # 39; He shudders after a man accidentally shot himself after entering his Los Angeles art gallery and suffered a fatal injury.

Up News Info –

Funny Andy Dick He is recovering after a man entered his Los Angeles art gallery and shot himself in the head.

The drama ended on Monday, January 20, 2020 and in the video images obtained by TMZ, Dick can be seen sobbing outside his studio while police officers and emergency services take the victim.

The sources claim that the man was shot by accident while waving a gun. It is not clear if Andy witnessed the shooting.

The victim is on life support at a nearby hospital.

"Travel"The star Andy has not yet commented on the drama.