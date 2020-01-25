America Ferrera and Eva Longoria celebrate the Latinx house in Sundance

Owen Hoffmann / Getty Images for The Latinx House
The 2020 Sundance Film Festival is officially underway!
Eva Longoria Y America Ferrera He took Instagram to share his enthusiasm for the first time The Latinx House took over Sundance this year in Park City, Utah.
According to the Hollywood reporter in October, the founding CEO of Time & # 39; s Up Tina Tchen He announced his support for The Latinx House, "an initiative to create community, commitment and more opportunities for Latinx voices inside and outside Hollywood."
"The most incredible moment last night celebrating the launch of @thelatinxhouse in Sundance. Everyone is welcome in this incredibly beautiful space built for Latinx voices to shine! Very grateful to the incredible women who made this dream come true – @activistmonicaramirez @alexkondracke @ olguitasegura ". wrote the Hypermarket He will star in Instagram, along with images of her and the co-founders at last night's launch party.
The Latinx House was co-founded by Monica Ramirez (Founder of Justice for Migrant Women), Olga Segura Y Alex Martinez Kondracke.
Stars like Eva, America, Gina Rodriguez, Karla SouzaY Diane Guerrero They are also involved in the project.
On Instagram Stories, the United States also shared a behind-the-scenes look at what was happening at The Latinx House.
"This is the Latinx library at The Latinx House and they have my book American like me"America said in a video, pointing to his book and Diane's In the country we love Y Julissa Maple& # 39; s Someone like me. "And they also have my friend books and lots of other Latin writers. This place is so beautiful."
Owen Hoffmann / Getty Images for The Latinx House
The party was a joint event with Netflix that celebrates the launch of Con Todo, a new community on the broadcast platform for "Latinx by Latinos. A home for all of us, with all the colors and flavors that we bring to the table."
Eva also visited Instagram to share her excitement on such a special night at the Sundance Film Festival.
"Two of my favorite people in the world! Wilmer, the United States and I have traveled together around the world fighting for equality everywhere," Eva wrote, along with a photo of them with Wilmer Valderrama.
the Desperate housewives Star added: "I could not think of better partners to do this. And here we are in Sundance, in our recently launched @thelatinxhouse that celebrates the presence of our community in television and cinema! I love you both! @ wilmervalderrama @americaferrera # SundanceFilmFestival ".
the Ugly Betty alum also commented on Eva's photo, writing: "My sister and brother for life."
This weekend at Sundance, The Latinx House will also present a series of panels on the advancement of Latinx's access and representation in entertainment, a talk with the United States and the importance of immigration history in the cinema.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML1cc193bf18ddd2bba4b715b48b5ad8f515%