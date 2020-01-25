America Ferrera and Eva Longoria celebrate the Latinx house in Sundance

The 2020 Sundance Film Festival is officially underway!

Eva Longoria Y America Ferrera He took Instagram to share his enthusiasm for the first time The Latinx House took over Sundance this year in Park City, Utah.

%MINIFYHTML1cc193bf18ddd2bba4b715b48b5ad8f513% %MINIFYHTML1cc193bf18ddd2bba4b715b48b5ad8f514%

According to the Hollywood reporter in October, the founding CEO of Time & # 39; s Up Tina Tchen He announced his support for The Latinx House, "an initiative to create community, commitment and more opportunities for Latinx voices inside and outside Hollywood."

"The most incredible moment last night celebrating the launch of @thelatinxhouse in Sundance. Everyone is welcome in this incredibly beautiful space built for Latinx voices to shine! Very grateful to the incredible women who made this dream come true – @activistmonicaramirez @alexkondracke @ olguitasegura ". wrote the Hypermarket He will star in Instagram, along with images of her and the co-founders at last night's launch party.

The Latinx House was co-founded by Monica Ramirez (Founder of Justice for Migrant Women), Olga Segura Y Alex Martinez Kondracke.