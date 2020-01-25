Alleged misconduct of Ren and Stimpy Creator revealed in a new documentary at the Sundance Film Festival

Ren And Stimpy has become one of the most influential cartoons of all time, however, after ten years of runtime, the staff behind the popular Nickelodeon series was not as happy as one might suspect.

The New York Post recently picked up a new documentary that was screened at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival called Happy Happy Joy Joy – The story of Ren and Stimpy.

The document aims to explore the behind-the-scenes issues at Spumco Studios, directed by the creator of the series, John Kricfalusi, who has since been accused of several transgressions. An animator said in the documentary that Kricfalusi had "rock star status,quot; and that the show collapsed was "tragic," like a "Shakespeare play."

prior to Ren and Stimpy It started, the animation of cartoons was not working well in the market, since many of them were inexpensive and worried about the marketing of products. However, Kricfalusi, who was a true believer in animated cartoons, bought around his show that he later had great success.

A source said that Kricfalusi would expose his ideas to executives sometimes dramatically, even forcing them to escort him out of the building once. In 1991, Nickelodeon began investing in cartoons, Nicktoons, and Vanessa Coffey, who was a producer at Nickelodeon at the time, became interested in her subversive ideas.

When the program finally premiered, it was an instant success. Despite the success of the cartoon, Kricfalusi's erratic behavior increased. He was reportedly known for breaking his employees' drawings angrily and locking himself in his office by remaking the work of others.

Another person in the film described him as a "Hitler guy,quot;, stating that his obsession with quality and perfection was out of control, which sometimes even caused delays of a month and hundreds of thousands of dollars spent over the Preset budget.

During the first episode of the second season, Vanessa Coffey had to reject the first episode, entitled "Man's best friend,quot;, due to his violence. Kricfalusi was fired after the second season and the series plummeted afterwards. Nickelodeon canceled it in 1995.

Then, two years ago, an article came out from BuzzFeed that said that Kricfalusi had been in a relationship with a 16-year-old girl. Another girl, Katie Rice, sent her a letter when she was 14 years old. He later interned with him and began a sexual relationship after moving home.

She claims that he was isolated and that his life was controlled by him from 14 to 21 years. Through the tears in the documentary, Rice said it was tragic that he "used Ren and Stimpy"In that way. In the document, Rice states that he still has nightmares about him to this day.



