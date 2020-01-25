Allaho wins victory at Fairyhouse | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML7173313c0af18ebe6223e0242bce245011% %MINIFYHTML7173313c0af18ebe6223e0242bce245012%





Paul Townend: Allaho's Rider



Allaho consolidated his claims of Cheltenham when he left the brand for the fences in the book Book your tickets for the Easter Festival online at fairyhouse.ie Chase for beginners at Fairyhouse.

Hit by the stable partner Easy Game in Leopardstown at Christmas, he saw himself in a different league from his rivals this time and he proved it, coming home in splendid isolation as the 2-5 favorite.

The position of Willie Mullins was reduced to 6-1 of 16 for the persecution of the Marsh Novices and is now from 12 to 16 for the RSA with Betfair.

"From what I could see, it looked like it jumped great," Mullins said.

"Paul (Townend) simply thought he was a little tired on the last day and jumped to the left.

"I am happy with him and imagine that he will be engaged in Cheltenham after that, we will see if he goes for the RSA or the Marsh Chase."

"I'll talk to Paul and see what he says. At least that work is done, it's a little later than we thought, but it's done."

"I doubt he will run again before Cheltenham. I will talk to the connections, but I don't believe it unless Paul thought he needed another day."

Townend said: "He is a great horse, a great animal. He met most of them fairly and did what he expected him to do in Leopardstown.

"He left a lot of that race in Leopardstown. To be honest, going to the last ditch in Leopardstown, he was a little worried and it was good to go as far as he did. He solved it today."

"It's very good to jump, it knows what it would do and it has a lot of reach when you want it too."