Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Tabu and more at Goldie Behl's birthday party

Goldie Behl threw a big party on her 44th birthday last night. Together with his wife and actor, Sonali Bendre, the couple invited close friends and some industry fans for the celebration.

The shutters shot Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Raveena Tandon, Tabu, R. Madhavan, Nushrat Bharucha and many more to celebrate Behl's birthday.

