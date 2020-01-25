Afterlife & # 39; Script & # 39; Got Lots of Emotion & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML6d40c8bb27bd5a216f1a432c6c13b53211% %MINIFYHTML6d40c8bb27bd5a216f1a432c6c13b53212%

Opening on his return to the franchise for the first time, the actor known for his role as Dr. Peter Venkman addresses how the new film will explain Egon Spengler's absence.

Bill murray has opened on his return to the "Ghostbusters"franchise in the next movie"Ghostbusters: Beyond".

It is rumored that the 69-year-old actor repeats his role as a fan favorite, Dr. Peter Venkman in the new film, with the co-creator Dan aykroyd confirming the news during an appearance on "The Greg Hill Show" last November (19).

Now, Murray opened on his return for the first time, explaining to Vanity Fair how the film will bring together the original Ghostbusters Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore (Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson) and explains the absence of Egon Spengler, played by Harold ramis, who died in 2014. Sigourney Weaver He will also play Dana Barrett again.

"Well, we are a fallen man. That's the deal," he said. "And that's the story we're telling, that's the story they've written … The script is good. It has a lot of emotion. It has a lot of family, with lines that are really interesting." It will work. "

According to the publication, each member of the original cast "has a significant role in the film, but this time they will not be the central heroes."

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife", also starring Carrie coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna GraceY Paul Rudd, arrives in theaters on July 10.