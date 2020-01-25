Adele continues to stun after her weight loss transformation

Adele continues to stun fans after her incredible weight loss of 100 pounds. Now Adele's photos on the beach are becoming viral. Adele is radiant with happiness since her divorce from Simon Konecki and her weight loss and her recent vacation and beach photos prove it. Adele had a great time in Anguilla, where he was on vacation with James Corden and Harry Styles. He had his slender figure on display while playing in the water with a blue and white polka dot mini dress and wearing a red scarf around his neck. Adele had blond hair in a ponytail.

A source spoke with Star magazine for the February 3, 2020 issue and discussed that Adele has made many changes in her lifestyle to achieve her new figure. According to the source, friends are concerned that Adele cannot maintain weight.

The source stated the following.

“Adele doesn't hide the fact that she loves to eat and hates exercising. He is passionate about fried English breakfasts, Big Macs and pizza, and if he goes back to his old eating habits, he will simply gain pounds again. "

The source also said that Adele has changed the way she eats a lot, but she fears that if she turns to the old ways, she will lose her new freedom and happiness.

You can see several photos of Adele while enjoying some time to have fun and relax on the beach in the photo slideshow below.

The source also explained that Adele is eating a plant-based diet now and has given up sugary drinks (it is said that the 15-time Grammy winner enjoyed drinking tea sweetened with two lumps of sugar, but switched to normal green tea.

Several photos that show Adele showing her new figure are also becoming viral. You can see those photos below.

What do you think of the newest and smallest Adele? Were you surprised at your weight loss? Some fans really think that Adele is losing too much weight and should stop dieting.

What you think? Is Adele too thin now or do you think she looks perfect after her amazing weight loss transformation?



