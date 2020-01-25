Actor Chris Sullivan awaits his first child

Instagram

The star of & # 39; This Is Us & # 39; He is adding father to his resume while proudly announcing on Instagram that his wife Rachel, 39, is pregnant with her first child.

"We are"star Chris Sullivan He is ready to be a dad.

The wife of 39, Rachel Reichard, is pregnant with the couple's first child, and Chris, whose character is a new father in the hit television drama, shared the great news on Friday, January 24, 2020, posting the sonogram of his unborn baby on Instagram.

"WE HAVE OUR FIRST BABY!" Sullivan wrote.

Reichard, a movie producer, also turned to social networks to share the news, adding: "IT'S TRUE !!! You heard it in @sullivangrams that we are having a CHILD!"

<br />

"Very excited !! The nursery is in process, the names are being prepared, they are interviewing doulas, the naps are my personal care because I am so (tired), I have so much to do and much to do, just enjoying the moment … life is good! "