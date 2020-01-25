A boogie and his girlfriend Ella expect another son!

%MINIFYHTML22d42319af70711dc4de0c5a089b643311% %MINIFYHTML22d42319af70711dc4de0c5a089b643312%

Congratulations to A Boogie and his girlfriend Ella Bands, who expect another bundle of joy together! Rumors have circulated that She is pregnant, as she took a short break from posting full-body photos on the gram, and they turned out to be true!

She and A Boogie are currently enjoying a vacation together, and although they have not formally announced the pregnancy, she clearly shows herself and looks beautiful! He published some photos, which you can see here:

And her baby A Boogie showed her on her Instagram story as they prepared to enjoy their vacation time. The two are already parents of their baby, Melody, and we are sure they will be great when they have their new addition!

