50 Cent shoots again at Taraji P. Henson's comments on & # 39; Power & # 39; e & # 39; Empire & # 39;

50 Cent has returned to his usual pranks on Instagram, and this time he is doing it with Taraji P. Henson. Taraji was invited to the podcast of "Expedito,quot; by T.I, where she talked about "Power,quot; and "Empire,quot; as competing black television shows.

Clearly, his comment didn't touch 50 the right way. Taraji definitely said what he thought, making it clear that he believes 50 Cent creates negativity around the two shows.

And in the regular 50 Cent fashion, Curtis sends him an apology on Instagram that is not so sorry.

It is clear that 50 has no problem creating some competition between the programs, but Taraji believes he should be more attentive with his words. Taraji talks about how hard he has worked to get where he is, and how much both the "Empire,quot; and the "Power,quot; impact black culture.

